Cristiano Ronaldo claims 2016 was the best year of his life

Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or recently after winning the Champions League and Euro 2016 this year.

by Sumedh News 28 Dec 2016, 12:15 IST

Ronaldo also signed a new long-term deal which keeps him at the Bernabeu till 2021

A successful calendar year is coming to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, who inarguably were the team of this year. Recently, at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, Ronaldo won yet another accolade for his sensational performances throughout the year.

The Portuguese stalwart could not attend the function but gave his winning speech via a video conference where he admitted that 2016 was the best year of his playing career.

The 31 year old has claimed that he has silenced his critics once and for all after an eventful year which saw him winning the Champions League in May with a win over rivals, Atletico Madrid. It followed with an important trophy with his national team, Portugal, as he helped his country beat the host nation, France in the final of Euros 2016.

Ronaldo won his fourth Ballon d'Or recently which is considered the highest individual award in football and followed it by winning the Club World Cup in Japan.

Ronaldo won the best player award at the Globe Soccer award and in a recorded message, he said, "Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far. We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal's national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d'Or, the Club World Cup.

“I cannot ask for more. The people who still doubt me, Real Madrid and the national team, they now have the proof. We won everything. So it has been an amazing year and I am very happy with it. I want to thank my team-mates from the national team and Real Madrid."

Along with Ronaldo, his team Real Madrid won the team of the year award while his agent, Jorge Mendes won the agent of the year award. Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos was awarded the coach of the year accolade for winning the European championship in the summer.

AS Roma winger, Mohammed Salah won the Arabian Player of the Year award while Mark Clattenburg won the referee of the year prize. FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented the awards to the deserved winners.

Meanwhile, after Court Arbitration of Sports reduced Real Madrid's transfer ban to one window, which can be said as the best thing to happen to Real, president Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane are hoping to spend big in the summer after chalking out Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as potential targets.