10 greatest Real Madrid players of all time

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Alfredo Di Stefano, we rank the 10 greatest Real Madrid players of all time

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jan 2017, 17:11 IST

Real Madrid have always had the very best players playing for them. Never afraid to spend big money in the transfer market, the Spanish giants have more often than not succeeded in convincing footballing superstars to ply their trade at the Santiago Bernabeu.Some true legends of the game have pulled on the pristine All White jersey of the Spanish giants.

Unsurprisingly, most of the players on this list are from Madrid’s golden era in the 1960s while some players from the famous galactico era of the 2000s also make it.Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 greatest Real Madrid players of all time:

#10 Hugo Sanchez

One of the game’s greatest ever strikers, Hugo Sanchez was a true legend at Real Madrid. The Mexican forward absolutely tormented defences and he was capable of scoring spectacular goals at ease.

Signed from their derby rivals Atletico Madrid, Sanchez became an integral part of La Quinta del Buitre (Vulture’s cohort) along with players like Emilio Butragueno and Miguel Pardeza. Having scored 208 goals in 283 appearances, the legendary Mexican soon established himself as a firm fan favourite thanks to his exemplary goalscoring exploits.

In his 7 year spell at Los Blancos, Sanchez won an incredible 5 La Liga titles, 3 Supercopas, 1 Copa Del Rey and 1 UEFA cup. During his time, Real Madrid won 5 consecutive La Ligas in which Sanchez won the pichichi award 4 consecutive seasons in a row.

Arguably Real Madrid’s greatest number 9 after the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez’s transfer from Atletico Madrid to Real Madrid changed the face of Spanish football and made Real Madrid a dominant force in the mid-1980s.