Cristiano Ronaldo says he does not see himself becoming a coach after footballing career

The 31-year-old was crowned the world's best player by FIFA

Will he become a manager in the future

Cristiano Ronaldo named the world’s best player by FIFA and also winning the Ballon d’Or says he does not see himself becoming a manager in future once the curtains fall on his illustrious playing career.

The Portuguese international had an incredible 2016 winning the UEFA Champions League the Euros with Portugal and ended the year in style by scoring a hat-trick in the club World Cup final.

Ronaldo though has thrown his managerial future into doubt after saying he doesn’t see himself in that light. Speaking to FIFA’s official website he said, “Very difficult... never say never, I don’t know what will happen in the future but in this moment I don’t see myself becoming a coach.”

Several of Ronaldo’s teammates and people he has been involved with in the past believe Ronaldo has the ability to become a first-grade manager in football because of his leadership ability and charisma.

Sir Alex Ferguson even suggested that the Portuguese could be a successful manager. But despite a gentle nudge from one of the greatest managers of all-time Ronaldo does not seem too keen.

Many in the footballing world believe Cristiano Ronaldo has the traits and abilities needed to be a manager in the future but Ronaldo himself is unsure if that’s the path he will take. As of now, he seems to have no future plans of management but for a man like Ronaldo the future holds many possibilities.

He hasn’t completely shut the door on management either so there is still a strong possibility that it could happen.

Ronaldo’s first order of business is to extend his playing career for as long as possible. Management is the last thing on his mind and after recently winning his 4th Ballon d’Or and picking up the FIFA award for best player he is more motivated than ever to keep up this level of performance and consistency.

The Portuguese believes he can play well into his 40s meaning any possibility of a managerial career is currently on the backburner.

Ronaldo proved in some ways that he can be a coach when he was helping his team from the sidelines coaching them to hold their shape when the last few minutes were ticking down in the Euro 2016 final.

But you can never rule out Ronaldo changing his mind about it either.