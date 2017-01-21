Real Madrid News: Cristiano Ronaldo a doubt for Madrid's game against Malaga

Cristiano Ronaldo may miss tonight's game with an injury on his right hand

by Anirudh Menon Breaking 21 Jan 2017, 14:26 IST

Ronaldo hasn’t had the best of starts to 2017 – and this injury may potentially make it worse



What’s the Story?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss tonight’s crunch clash against Malaga due to issue regarding his right hand. As per reports in the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo was seen walking around with his hand heavily bandaged – whether this is due to a strain or a more serious fracture is not confirmed. In fact, the Portuguese megastar was spotted boarding the team bus for the overnight stay in Valdebebas with a heavily strapped hand

In case you didn’t know...

If he does play tonight, it would be his 250th La Liga match in the peerless white of Real Madrid – another milestone falls by the wayside – but the injury may just force him to sit this one out. Ronaldo, with 12 goals already this season, is Madrid’s top scorer by a country mile (the two Bs in BBC – Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema – are next with 5 goals).

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are just a point above Sevilla, and two above Barcelona – but they do have a game in hand. In order to capitalise on that, and continue heaping pressure on the chasing pack, Madrid could well do with a win. Recently Sevilla snapped their nigh-unbelievable 40-game unbeaten streak, and over the week they were beaten by Celta Vigo 2-1 in the Copa del Rey, and they need to find a way to return to winning ways.

What next?

With Ronaldo likely to be sitting out this game, and Bale out with a long-term injury, Madrid need to find another source for their goals – and the pressure will well and truly be on Karim Benzema to deliver.

Also, Read - Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest European player of all time?

Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio are all potential replacements, with Isco too available for Zinedine Zidane, if he chooses to mix things up. While Zidane has had an amazing start to his first full season at Madrid, the pressure is already mounting after two consecutive defeats – such is the immense scrutiny endured by the man who holds arguably the most under-fire position in world football. He’ll need to prove his Madrid can win, with or without Ronaldo

Sportskeeda’s Take

Malaga, and their enigmatic keeper Carlos Kameni, have a habit of upping their game when it comes to playing against the big boys – just ask Barcelona – and Real Madrid will need to be on their A-game tonight to get a result against them.