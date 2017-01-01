Cristiano Ronaldo jokes about Neymar during Real Madrid dinner

The 31-year-old joked about the Barcelona forward during a dinner party at the club

by Rohit Viswanathan News 01 Jan 2017, 15:58 IST

Arguably the three best players in the world

What’s the Story

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his sense of humour at Real Madrid. He has had several light-hearted moments with his teammates with Marcelo usually the victim of his funny side. This time it was Neymar who the Portuguese joked about during a recent team dinner at the club.

Media outlet ‘La Sexta’ were the ones to cover this particular story while being allowed to film part of the dinner. While a conversation was taking place Ronaldo was asked about the rings he displays as ornaments, to which he replied, “They are Neymar's.”

In case you didn’t know...

The source of why Ronaldo made this particular joke is still unknown but it might have something to do with Neymar's comments on the Los Blancos forward. When asked who he would prefer Cristiano or Ronaldo Nazario the Brazilian legend, Neymar chose the latter.

The joke about Neymar's rings by Cristiano is speculated to be an inside joke between him and his teammates so we cannot ascertain for sure what the exact meaning of it all could be. In any case, it is not surprising Ronaldo has responded in that fashion, considering his previous exploits in the dressing room.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo and Neymar have mutual respect as rivals but also share banter from time to time. The Portuguese is known to be an admirer of the Brazilian and the feeling is mutual when it comes to the Brazilian’s camp.

But Leo Messi being Neymar’s idol, he usually leans more towards supporting his teammate rather than his rival. There still isn't any proof as to why there is this funny relationship between the two players but there have been incidents in the past when the two have exchanged jokes between themselves.

The Ronaldo joke about Neymar during Madrid’s dinner seems to be latest of the ongoing series of humorous battles.

What’s next?

This battle of words might continue depending on how interested Neymar will be in firing back. But since this joke is an internal one it probably won’t effect Neymar as many would think it will.

The joke will remain as is and life for both will continue as it has been with the focus remaining mainly on their clubs and what they achieve in the new year.

Sportskeeda’s take

Neymar and Ronaldo’s rivalry will continue and this joke will remain a private matter. The Brazilian has been linked with Real Madrid in recent months until he ended up signing a new deal last year.

Not much should be made of this particular incident and it seems to be all in good fun.