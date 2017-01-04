Most valuable XI in the world

This XI will be frightfully expensive to assemble!

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 15:24 IST

Footballers are transferred for ridiculously high amounts of money these days. Whether it be Paul Pogba’s record-breaking transfer to Manchester United or Gonzalo Higuain’s stunning move to Juventus, football clubs are forking out huge amounts of money to get the player they want.

France Football (The same magazine which decided the Ballon d’Or winner) has crunched the numbers (along with CIES observatory) and come up with the most valuable players list. La Liga sides as expected are well represented in the XI. What is more surprising is the fact that 3 Premier League players and 2 Ligue 1 players also make the XI.

While Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann and Suarez might have finished as the top 4 in the Ballon d'Or votes, only 2 of them make the XI in this list. Also, neither Messi nor Ronaldo is the most valuable player in the world.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the most valuable XI in football currently.

Formation: 4-3-3

David de Gea (Manchester United) – Goalkeeper: £49 million

Manchester United have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. However, David De Gea has been consistently performing at high levels and has singlehandedly rescued points for the Red Devils on many occasions.

De Gea sometimes has put even Superman to shame with some stunning saves which seem to defy time and gravity. One of the best goalkeepers in the world (if not the best), De Gea has time and again proven his value to this Manchester United squad.

De Gea’s presence in the team makes a huge difference for Manchester United and he has given some of his best performances against big teams and rivals like Liverpool and Chelsea. Still only 26 and already at the peak of his game, it is no surprise that he is the most valuable goalkeeper in the world.