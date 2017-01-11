Cristiano Ronaldo names Santiago Bernabeu as the best stadium he has ever played in

Ronaldo was speaking after winning the inaugural FIFA Best Player awards

Ronaldo posing with his son after winning the FIFA Best Player award

What’s the story?

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the inaugural FIFA Best Player of the Year award on January 9th ahead of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griemann in a glitzy award ceremony. After the win, Ronaldo was asked a range of questions regarding life on and off the football pitch.

When asked to name the best stadium he has played in, Ronaldo without hesitating answered:

“The best stadium I have played in is Santiago Bernabeu”.

The Real Madrid superstar has played in some amazing stadiums such as Old Trafford and Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting Lisbon) and Manchester United fans might be disappointed that the Portuguese superstar has picked the Bernabeu over Old Trafford.

In case you didn’t know...

Cristiano Ronaldo is well and truly dedicated to the Real Madrid cause. Just recently, the Portuguese superstar signed a long term contract which will keep him in the Spanish capital until 2021. His agent, Jorge Mendes also said that the Portuguese forward rejected a mega bucks move to China.

The heart of the matter

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is firmly associated with Los Blancos now, he first burst onto the scene with Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Portuguese captain put in some splendid performances for Manchester United and played a crucial role in the Red Devils’ sustained period of success from 2003-2009.

The Real Madrid star has time and again spoken of the importance of Manchester United in his stellar career, but when asked about his favourite stadium, Ronaldo chose the Santiago Bernabeu.

The legendary forward has created plenty of good memories at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will please the Madridistas that he has chosen their legendary home over the theatre of dreams.

What’s next?

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an amazing 2016, winning the UEFA Champions League, Euro 2016, FIFA Club World Cup, Ballon d’Or and now the FIFA Best Player of the Year award and he will be hoping to continue his stunning form and create more fond memories at his favourite stadium – Santiago Bernabeu.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Manchester United and Sporting CP fans might be slightly put off by the fact that Ronaldo chose Bernabeu over their stadiums, there is no denying the fact that Ronaldo has cemented his place as one of the greatest players of all time by his exploits at the Spanish capital and it is only fair that the Real Madrid superstar has chosen Madrid’s famous home as his favourite stadium.