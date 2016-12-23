Cristiano Ronaldo sends a heartwarming message of support to the children affected by the Syrian conflict

Ronaldo and son hold a photo of a football loving Syrian boy named Ayman earlier this year

Cristiano Ronaldo is variously described as a preening peacock, arrogant, prideful and utterly full of himself.

Like he once said - "Some fans keep booing and whistling at me because I'm handsome, rich and a great player. They envy me."

But behind that massive ego of being one of the two greatest footballers of our generation, there lies a very humble, generous, human being who is in touch with his emotions and what is happening around him in the world at large.

One of the most famous instances was when Ronaldo was approached by the parents of a 10-month-old boy who needed a brain operation. In a letter they asked the Portugal international to donate a football shirt and boots to a charity auction to raise funds for surgery – a fair enough request, come to think of it. Instead, and because he was so touched by the plight of the family of Erik Ortiz Cruz, Ronaldo offered to pay for the entire operation costing £50,000 and a series of further treatments at £5,000 each.

But it's not just these one-off instances that make the man – he's always been advocating the peace across the world and donating to charities dedicated to protecting and serving the children that are so cruelly affected by the inhumane bloodshed. He's been reported to have donated more than €1.5 million to Palestinian children in Gaza, and has been involved in the recuperation programs that aimed at helping children devasted by the Nepal Earthquakes. He has already set up a cancer centre in Madeira (his home town in Portugal) and is the global ambassador for Save the Children, an initiative which is dedicated to helping children who suffer from hunger and obesity – especially those who suffer from the various conflicts that afflict our world.

“With a young son of his own, Cristiano Ronaldo understands how vulnerable children are at that age,” said Carolyn Miles, president and CEO of Save the Children. “With Ronaldo’s help, we can keep the focus on the children of the Syrian war, many of whom have known nothing but war their entire life. After five years of this conflict, we don’t want the world to forget the children – they shouldn’t have to pay the price for the world’s inaction.”

Ronaldo came out on twitter and sending a message of support to the children affected by the horrors of the Syrian conflict.

He said, in English, “We know that you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes. Don't lose your hope – the world is with you. We care about you. I am with you.”