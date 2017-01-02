Video: Cristiano Ronaldo tells his son to say hello to Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have a lot of respect for each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the two greatest footballers of our generation. While, there is an endless debate between fans, players and pundits as to who is better between the two, Ronaldo and Messi themselves have huge respect for each other.

In this heartwarming video, we can see Cristiano Ronaldo instructing his son, Ronaldo Jr. to go and meet his longtime rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo who is seated with his mother and son is seen pointing out Lionel Messi to Ronaldo Jr.

The Barcelona star on catching a glimpse of Ronaldo’s son makes his way towards him and engages in some friendly chat, even kissing Ronaldo Jr. on the cheeks. This video of Ronaldo encouraging his son to meet Messi went viral and shows that there is no animosity whatsoever between the game’s two greatest players.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants his son to play as a forward

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has already planned out his son’s career as a footballer. The Portuguese striker believes that his son shares the same athletic characteristics as himself and believes he can thrive in the forward role.

While Ronaldo is keen to avoid being a demanding parent, should Ronaldo Jr take up the sport, he wants him to play as a forward and definitely not as a goalkeeper.

"Of course I want my son to be a footballer player like his daddy," Ronaldo told Egyptian channel ON E TV in an interview.

"I know it's a big challenge, it's not easy. But he will be whatever he wants, I won't make pressure.

"I will push him a little bit to be a football player. Not to be a goalkeeper, I want him to be a striker.

"But he will be whatever he wants. I'm not worried."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might have fans fighting wildly on social media platforms as to who is better, but, as this video clearly shows, there is nothing but huge mutual respect between the two of them.