Cristiano Ronaldo wins European Sportsperson of 2016 award

Ronaldo beat Andy Murray and Katinka Hosszu to the prestigious award.

Record breaker, history maker

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted the European Sportsperson of the Year by Polish news agency PAP. 27 international agencies voted for who they believed was the standout performer of the year in all forms of sport. The Portuguese sensation pipped Tennis ace Andy Murray and Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu – who finished second and third respectively.

Murray won the Wimbledon while also conquering the gold in the Olympics, with the two feats helping him scale the top of the World Rankings. While Hosszu won 3 Gold medals along with a Silver at the Rio Olympics – a world record as well as an Olympics record. However, the amazing year they had still pale in comparison to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 31-year-old won his fourth Ballon d’Or after helping Real Madrid win La Undecima – their 11th European triumph – before leading Portugal to their maiden European Championship 2016 success. Along with that, the former Manchester United superstar also scored a total of 55 goals for club and country in the calendar year. The Portuguese capped off an excellent year with yet another Club World Cup win.

However, that is not all why the award is special for Ronaldo. He now holds the distinction of being the first and the only footballer to ever win the prestigious award in the 59 years of his existence.

The 27 news agencies that voted include: Efe (Spain) France Presse (France), Agerpress (Romania), ANP (Netherlands), APA (Austria), ATA (Albania), Belga (Belgium), Belta (Belorussia), BTA (Bulgaria), CTK (Czech Republic), DPA (Germany), Elta (Lithuania), Fena (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Hina (Croatia), Leta (Latvia), Lusa (Portugal), Moldpres (Moldova), SDA-ATS (Switzerland), SHGSK (Kosovo), SID (Germany), Sita (Slovakia), STA (Slovenia), Tanjug (Serbia), TASS (Russia), Ukrinform (Ukraine) and PAP (Poland).

Ronaldo was also awarded the best player at the Globe Soccer awards and following the recognition, he branded 2016 the best year of his career.

"Collectively and individually, it was probably my best year so far. We won the Champions League with Real Madrid, we won a major title with Portugal's national team for the first time, I won the Ballon d'Or, the Club World Cup. I cannot ask for more.

:The people who still doubt me, Real Madrid and the national team, they now have the proof. We won everything. So it has been an amazing year and I am very happy with it. I want to thank my team-mates from the national team and Real Madrid."