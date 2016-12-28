Spanish striker David Villa explains why he left FC Barcelona

The former Barcelona forward also spoke about the La Liga title race

by Rohit Viswanathan News 28 Dec 2016, 12:48 IST

David Villa with the MLS MVP award

Former Barcelona forward David Villa has been plying his trade in the MLS with Manchester City’s sister club New York City FC. The Spaniard spent three seasons with the Spanish giants winning the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

Villa alongside Pedro and Lionel Messi formed a very potent trident scoring a bulk of the goals under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship. Villa visted Valencia’s youth academy recently with the MLS currently in their off-season.

He spoke at the club he grew up at with one of the topics being Barcelona. He explained why he left the Catalans in 2013. “I decided to leave for another team to have more of a key role.”

Villa with that statement slightly hinted as to how Messi was always going to be centre stage at Camp Nou. The two players did have a slight misunderstanding before he left but still remain on good terms.

Villa also spoke about Messi’s current contract situation. “I have no information, I think it will happen [a renewal] in the future, sooner or later, because Barcelona love Messi and Messi loves Barça, anything else we can't imagine.”

The Argentine is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2018. Several reports claim that talks have stalled and no official meeting has yet taken place between both parties.

Madrid have the advantage in the title race: Villa

Real Madrid currently have a three-point lead over Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title. Los Blancos also have a game in hand over their rivals having played one less because of their commitments in the Club World cup earlier in the month.

Atletico Madrid are way off the pace in the title race. They have been very uncharacteristic this season having already lost 4 games out of the 16 they have played this season.

But Villa hopes Atletico and Barcelona will turn the tables on the league leaders or at least give them a good run for their money. "Obviously Real Madrid have a considerable advantage on the rest, but there’s a long way to go, a lot to do, and I believe in Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the teams that I feel for in my heart most, they can get closer and fight for the title until the end."

Barcelona and Real Madrid will resume their domestic campaign in the new year, once the winter break comes to an end.