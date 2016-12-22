Diego Simeone reveals when he will leave Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s future with Atletico Madrid has been in doubt in recent times

Diego Simeone’s future has been the cause of much speculation in recent times after the Argentine cut his current contract short in the summer to the end of 2018. The Atletico Madrid manager has time and again been linked with a move to the Premier League and recent times, his son who is playing in the Serie A, stated that his father would one day come to Italy and manage his former club, Inter Milan.

However, speaking to beIN Sports, Simeone stated that he won’t be ruling out extending his contract at the Calderon and will only leave when it is best for Atletico Madrid. Speaking on why he cut down his contract, Simeone said, “What happened with the contract was about what I thought was best for Atletico Madrid.”

“Everyone always says that possibly I will leave in a year and a half, and what the fans might think of that.

“But I could also extend the contract.

“The media are very skilful at creating controversies, which is fine, it must be accepted, and maybe you should answer better so it does not happen.”

Atletico have enjoyed one of the most successful spells in their recent history under Simeone. After taking over Atletico in December 2011, Simeone led the Rojiblancos to a Europa League triumph in his first season in charge.

That was followed by triumph in the Copa del Rey in 2013 and an unprecedented La Liga triumph in the 2013-14 season. Atletico also went on to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in two of the last three seasons, only to be come up short each time against their bitter cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

However, this season hasn’t exactly gone as per plans. Simeone finds his side lacking consistency as they currently lie 6th on the table.

And he feels that talking about the future is irrelevant as tries to steer his team back into contention for Champions League places.

“They asked my sister did she think that someday I would coach in Italy, and she said it could happen, it would not be strange,” he added.

“They asked my son one day at a Genoa versus Inter game and he said it could happen someday.

“I have chosen not to speak anymore, especially as the results of the team are not great. The important thing for the Atletico fans are the facts.

“Words come and go, but facts show you the real person. When I leave here it will be because it is good for the club.”



