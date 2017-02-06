Bayern Munich winger drops hint about Premier League move

Costa has struggled for game time this season

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich’s Brazilian winger, Douglas Costa has dropped a major hint regarding a possible move to the English Premier League after calling it the “the best league in the world”. In an interview with the German publication, Bild, Costa revealed interest from China as well as big European clubs for his services and stated that he will be analysing his career options at the end of the season.

Speaking to Bild, Costa said: "We got some strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe. When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything. First of all, I am only focused on ending the season with all the titles I can win.

"I cannot comment on names, but there are contacts with teams from England, Spain and also France," he added.

The 26-year-old also touted the English Premier League and La Liga as possible destinations for him in the future. "I think England is one of the biggest soccer leagues in the world - fantastic! Just like Spain's La Liga also, with big players, big teams. The language is easier in Spain, but England also has great players. For me, it is the best league in the world."

The Brazilian hasn’t had much game time under Ancelotti this season with just 14 appearances out of which six were off the bench.

In case you didn’t know...

After joining Ukrainian football club, Shakhtar Donetsk for €6 million in 2009, Costa went from strength to strength helping his side win five league titles in a row along with three Ukrainian Cups and Super Cups.

Having regularly featured in the Champions League with Shakhtar, the Brazilian caught the eyes of several big European clubs with his impressive performances. It was Bayern Munich who snapped up the Brazilian for a sum of €30 million on a five-year contract in 2014. The 26-year-old has won three trophies with the German side including a Bundesliga title, DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup.

Costa made his international debut for Brazil against Turkey after being picked in the national squad by former Brazil manager Dunga.

The heart of the matter

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery returning from their long-term injuries, the 26-year-old hasn’t been involved much this season. Ancelotti has opted to play the more experienced duo of Robben and Ribery and this could force Costa into reconsidering his future at the club, with England and Spain being his preferred destinations.

What’s next?

Costa’s incredible strength, speed and physicality make him an attractive target for several Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool, who are on the lookout for a winger in the summer. Along with Sadio Mane, the duo would definitely terrorise defenders all across the country and make Liverpool title contenders again.

Sportskeeda’s take

With his position under threat from the veteran duo, as well as Kingsley Coman, the 26-year-old Brazilian might be looking for an exit from the Allianz Arena. As he has shown in his impressive first season at Bayern Munich, Costa is well and truly capable of playing for the biggest teams in Europe and should have teams from both England and Spain welcoming him with open arms.