DSK Shivajians - An admirable Indian footballing project

DSK Shivajians have an impressive youth system and have signed a few high-profile names for this year's I-League.

(Image Courtesy: Official DSK Shivajians Facebook

A 1-0 defeat on the opening day against their neighbours Mumbai FC hardly shows the strive and endeavour of DSK Shivajians behind closed doors. The club has created the most perspicuous roadmap to thrive in Indian football with the vision of developing homegrown players.

Despite relishing formidable dominance in Pune district since the club’s formation in 1987, Shivajians FC’s growth and progression in Indian football was restricted until the revolutionary change in club ownership in 2013.

Club overview

DSK Group’s Executive Director and former Shivajians player, Shirish Kulkarni was appointed as the President of the DSK Shivajians and the club enthusiast continues to work as an instrumental member in the club’s growth.

However, the blockbuster transition in the club’s fortune transpired in 2013, when European giants Liverpool FC entered into a ground-breaking partnership to establish India’s first international club residential academy.

Also Read: The DSK Shivajians Story: An inspiration for Indian football

With just over two years since the start of operations at the academy, the ambitious initiative has aided the development of over 200 players, including 8 players that have gone on to represent their respective national teams at various age levels.

And whilst the DSK Shivajians struggled in their debut season in the I-League last season before finishing bottom of the table, important recruitments were already underway.

Important management recruitments

The Pune-based side appointed Neel Shah as the club’s new CEO in March 2016 – halfway through the last season. Shah is known for his rich experience in the development and commercialisation of football in North America and Asia over the past 13 years, while holding senior positions with Major League Soccer, Dentsu and Libero Sports.

Undoubtedly, the recruitments of Neel Shah and Shirish Kulkarni have given the team structure and experienced hands, but the appointment of Dave Rogers stands above the rest.

Following his retirement from his playing career in 2012, Rogers took up a host of coaching stints in Ireland and the United Kingdom before arriving in India to become the head of DSK Shivajians Youth Academy.

The youth project and club ethos

(Video Courtesy: DSK Shivajians Official YouTube Channel)

During his two years heading the Liverpool International Football Academy in Loni, Pune, Rogers guided the youth team to consecutive final rounds of the Under-19 and Under-18 I-League, respectively, after finishing second in the Maharashtra Zone, trailing only on goal difference on both occasions

And in June 2016, the Liverpool-born defender was promoted from his role as the head of youth academy and was appointed as the head coach of the first team.

The proposition of appointing Rogers as the manager of the senior team solely endorses the club’s manifesto that proclaims that “the core objective of the Academy is to provide budding football stars across India with the best environment and world-class facilities to hone and develop their skills, all done under the watchful eye and skills of qualified coaches from Liverpool FC.”

“Over the course of my tenure at DSK Shivajians FC, I’ve been committed to developing players and enabling them to play exciting and attacking football and this will continue into my work with the senior team,” were the Englishman’s first few words during his unveiling last year.

Shivajians have a tie-up with Liverpool, who set up their international academy in Pune

Also Read: I-League 2017: DSK coach, Dave Rodgers says India needs more coaches like him and Kashyap to develop football

The 41-year-old, who is, and potentially will be, central to Shivajians’ paradigm for the upcoming campaigns, has vowed that he is fearless to play homegrown players.

“You know it has been two and a half years now and you know you can see the development of the academy players,” said Rogers.

“We've already mentioned that we've signed I think 12 academy players in the last two years on professional contracts – that’s why you have an academy. That’s why you have a youth system and a system where you have a pathway.”

“The players in the youth system have been with me for two and a half years. And now they know they have a first team manager who is not afraid to play them and believes in them. And if we want to make Indian football better and greater, why produce all young players and not prepare to play them. Have patience with them and keep developing them and give them the confidence to go on and become successful footballers,” Rogers added.

Key player additions

Shane McFaul was signed by DSK Shivajians last year

Nonetheless, the Pune-based side have made major personnel reinforcements throughout their squad, signing Sanju Pradhan, Soram Poirei, Ricky L and Nirmal Chettri along with national team goalkeeper Subrata Pal.

Among other recruitments, DSK Shivajians lured Kim Song Yong, Shane McFaul and Sasha Kolunija last year and signed emerging full-back Jerry Lalrinzuala, who was awarded the Young Player of the Season for the 2016 ISL campaign. They have also retained former Real Madrid youth academy product Juan Quero.

Also Read: Holicharan Narzary, Nirmal Chettri and Subrata Pal join DSK Shivajians from NorthEast United FC

In the first three seasons of Indian Super League, Indian football has experienced a host of marquee arrivals, partially with the purpose of bringing in fans to the stadium and to provide experience to Indian youngsters. However, DSK Shivajians insist that player recruitments are solely on the grounds of how well they will perform on the pitch, rather than for merchandising benefits.

Having said that, the DSK Shivajians are seeking an ideal blend of corporate exploits off the pitch, while the players, a few of them notably being homegrown, make their mark on the pitch, in the club’s bid to attain success in Indian football.

And while the ISL triumphs in the upsurge of interest in football in India, projects akin to DSK Shivajians provide as an exemplary blueprint for legitimate groundwork for the rise of Indian football and works as the ideal grassroots for the aspiring young footballers in the country.