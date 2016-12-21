I-League 2016/17: East Bengal sign winger Romeo Fernandes

Fernandes played for FC Goa in the ISL this season

With coach Trevor James Morgan back in town, East Bengal FC have not only started off pre-season for the I-League but are also adding the finishing touches to their squad. The Bengal giants, who last won the national league in 2004, are eager to end their drought this season and as such, have made a host of signings to address key issues in their team.

The latest of these signings is Goan midfielder Romeo Fernandes, who last featured for FC Goa in the recently concluded Indian Super League. He featured 12 times for Zico’s team this season, and managed to score 1 goal. Despite FC Goa finishing at the bottom of the pile, his showings on the right wing drew admirers, and evidently East Bengal were one of them.

Fernandes was unearthed by Dempo FC scout Joaquim Castro back in 2010, and he joined the club’s youth setup in the same year. He was a crucial part of the Dempo U16, U18 and U20 teams, and he went on to make his senior team bow for them in the 2011-12 I-League season. Coincidentally, he registered his first goal against East Bengal’s arch rivals Mohun Bagan FC in the league in 2012.

His impressive performances for FC Goa in the inaugural season of the ISL, where he registered 3 assists and 2 goals, led to Brazilian club Atletico Paranaense to offer him a loan contract. The academy graduate went on to finish the 2015 season with the Brazilian club, and in the process became the first Indian to play for a professional South American football club.

He returned to India after his loan spell, and further strengthened his reputation by putting in a solid performance for FC Goa once again. Over the course of the past few season, Romeo has firmly established himself as one of the most dependable and hardworking wingers in the national scene.

After Mama’s departure, the right wing has been the Achilles heel for the Red and Gold outift, and they will be hoping Romeo can emulate his ISL form in the league. Despite lifting the Calcutta Football League this year once again, East Bengal’s attack looked one-dimensional way too many times.

Fernandes is the fourth Indian roped in by the former Federation Cup champions, after Jackichand Singh, Rowllin Borges and Daid Lalrinmuanwa.

East Bengal have also signed Haitian forward Wedson and Ugandan defender Ivan Bukenya, but there is still an opening left for the 4th foreigner spot. East Bengal officials will be eager to complete all the signings soon, since every player needs to be given the proper time to settle in and train with the team.

The I-League kicks off from 7th January.