Indian Women's League: Eastern Sporting Union hammer Aizawl FC

by AIFF Media Report 06 Feb 2017, 19:44 IST

ESU were too hot to handle

Eastern Sporting Union hammered Aizawl FC 3-0 to take pole position in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League, courtesy of superior goal difference albeit being equal on points.

Goals from Kamala Devi (24’), Mandakini Devi (70’) and Kashmina (77’) led ESU to an easy win over their opponents who gave little resistance.

Kamala Devi could have found the net twice for Eastern Sporting Union in under 10 minutes but her efforts lacked power. First, in the 4th minute her header lacked venom and was easily picked up by the opposition custodian. Then her shot from inside the box failed to find its intended target in the 7th minute, following a Bembem through ball.

With ESU setting the tempo for the match, Aizawl FC tried to attack on the counter but the defensive pairing of Radharani and Umapati thwarted their attempts with ease.

The ESU defence further squeezed the Aizawl FC attack force and such was the domination of ESU that the game was literally being played in Aizawl FC’s half, with a rare long ball or clearance disrupting their flow.

Better late than never and Kamala Devi opened the goal scoring charts for ESU as her 24th minute shot following one touch play with Mandakini Devi ended in the back of the net.

ESU could have doubled their lead in the dying embers of the first half but Kamala Devi failed to put a decisive touch on Bembem’s cross. The half-time scoreline read 1-0.

A minute into the second half and ESU’s Mandakini Devi cut in from the left flank and unleashed a shot, which went inches past the post as ESU continued to stamp their dominance in the match.

In the 70th minute, Mandakini Devi took advantage of an uncanny clearance and scored to double ESU’s lead. Kamala Devi’s shot a minute later could have tripled ESU’s advantage if it had found the net and not the side-netting.

The Aizawl FC defence seemed to scatter away everytime the ball fell to an ESU Player. Kashmina added another to add gloss to the scoreline in the 77th minute as the full-time scoreline read 3-0 in ESU’s favour.