Eden Hazard claims current Chelsea team the best he played in, takes a jibe at Jose Mourinho

Hazard also spoke about title hopes this season and deputising for Diego Costa

by Sinjan Ballav News 28 Dec 2016, 12:28 IST

Antonio Conte has turned Chelsea’s and Hazard’s fortunes around

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard believes that Antonio Conte’s current Chelsea team is the best he has played in. The mercurial winger has been part of Rafa Benitez’s Europa League winning squad in 2013 and current Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s title-winning team from 2015, but the Belgian is of the opinion that the current crop is the best.

His claim should not come as a surprise as the Blues sit on top of the Premier League table and are currently on a 12-match winning run and should they beat Stoke and Tottenham in their following matches they will equal Arsenal’s record of 14 straight Premier League wins.

When asked if this team was the best he’s played in, Hazard said, “Yes because we win every game! We are full of confidence. We try to do something that we didn’t do in the past. We score some goals.”

The Belgian also seemed to make a veiled dig at his former manager Jose Mourinho hinting that the players play with a lot more freedom and score more goals, something which did not happen last season. Though Mourinho’s Chelsea won the title comfortably in the 2014-15, last season the Blues put their worst performance in the Premier League in recent times as they finished 10th in the Premier League table, completing the worst ever defence of the Premier League.

Antonio Conte has turned Chelsea’s and Hazard’s fortunes around as the 25-year-old seems to be relishing the freedom given to him on the pitch by the Italian manager. The winger has scored 9 goals in 17 matches in the Premier League so far and is crucial to Chelsea’s title hopes for the season.

Also Read: Eden Hazard makes it to 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea; joins esteemed list of players

Hazard added, “We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game.

“We don’t look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It’s not only about Chelsea, this league. This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win. But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us.”

On Boxing Day, against Bournemouth, Hazard deputised for the suspended Diego Costa in the false 9 role and wrecked havoc in the Bournemouth defence. He strayed past defenders and often came deep to build up play and was in the heart of every attack as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, extending their winning streak to 12 wins.

Commenting on his brilliant display as a striker in the absence of Diego Costa, Hazard said that he expects Diego to return in the next match.

“Diego is a striker. When he is on the pitch next game I will be on the pitch.”