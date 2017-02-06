Chelsea star says Antonio Conte’s Chelsea better than Jose Mourinho’s

Hazard also thinks that he is a more complete player now.

Eden Hazard seems to be back to his best under Antonio Conte

What’s the story?

Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, believes that his side now are better than they were two years ago under Jose Mourinho. The 2014-15 season was a very good one for the Blues as they won the Premier League for the fourth time.

That season, Eden Hazard was at his brilliant best as he scored 14 goals whilst also setting up numerous goals for his teammates. On a personal front, it was perhaps Hazard’s best season and even the Belgian admits to being “on fire” back then.

After suffering from a dreadful run of form, Hazard has seemingly got back into his stride as was evident from his amazing goal against Arsenal in Chelsea’s last Premier League game. The former Lille talent also claimed that the improvement was not only confined to him as the rest of his team-mates have also benefitted from the arrival of the Italian tactician.

“I think we are in better form, as a team,” Hazard said. “Not just me. Two years ago I was on fire, you know. But maybe I can score more goals this season. I already have 10. Two years ago I finished with 14 [in the Premier League]. We have a lot of games to play still, so we will see.”

In case you didn’t know…

There was once a time when the Belgian was criticised for not being consistent enough during the early stages of his Chelsea career. Critics argued that his tendency to drift out of games was the reason why he couldn’t be put in the bracket of the elites.

The heart of the matter

However, ever since Antonio Conte has arrived, we are seeing the best version of Hazard. He looks like a more consistent player, someone who can guarantee great performances every week.

And he, himself feels that with more composure and experience, he has become a better and more complete player.

What’s next?

After 24 rounds of games and a lead of nine points and the fact that they have no European games to adhere to, Chelsea are running away with the Premier League title. However, manager Conte has warned his players against complacency and has stated his belief that the title can only be regarded as won when the trophy is actually handed out to them.

Sportskeeda’s take…

Whilst, Chelsea were impressive two seasons back, they never quite had the aura of invincibility about them that they have under Conte. And with the 3-4-3 working out perfectly for the Londoners, they seem to be playing some of the best football in recent years. And this has allowed the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa to enjoy themselves much more on the field.