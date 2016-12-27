Write an Article

Eden Hazard makes it to 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea; joins esteemed list of players

Eden Hazard is the 6th Chelsea player to score 50 Premier League goals.

by gaurav.krishnan
News 27 Dec 2016, 11:49 IST
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League : News Photo
Hazard scored a penalty and was involved in most of Chelsea’s attacks

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard joined a list of Chelsea’s greats after notching up his 50th Premier League goal. He is now officially the sixth player in the history of the club to rack up 50 Premier League goals and has now joined a list of some legendary players.

He is now sixth in the list behind Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Gianfranco Zola and Eidur Gudjohnsen who are the only players to have scored the landmark amount of goals for the club since the start of the Premier League era in 1992. 
 


The players on Chelsea’s all-time highest Premier League goal tally list 

RankNamePL Goals
1Frank Lampard147
2Didier Drogba104
3Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink70
4Gianfranco Zola59
5Eidur Gudjohnsen54
6Eden Hazard50

The Belgian has also reached the tally of 50 goals faster than club long-standing legends Frank Lampard and Gianfranco Zola. Hazard took 155 games to hit the landmark while Lampard took 184 and Zola took 197. 
 

Only the strikers in the list namely, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba and Eidur Gudjohnsen reached the tally in fewer games than the Belgian winger. 

Hazard’s performance last evening on Boxing Day against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge was the Belgian at his best and was breathtaking to watch. The winger was selected by his manager Antonio Conte to lead the Chelsea front-line in the absence of Spaniard Diego Costa and was deployed as a false nine, and he ended the game with a goal, scoring after he won a penalty in the 48th minute. Hazard terrorised the Bournemouth back line throughout the game and was involved in every flowing Chelsea attack. 

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 3-0 Bournemouth – 5 Talking Points

It is safe to say that the Belgian winger has put aside last season’s poor showing and got back to the top of his game under Antonio Conte. Hazard’s team-mate Diego Costa is next in line to hit the land-mark with the player currently on 45 Premier League goals for the club. 

