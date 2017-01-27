EFL Cup: Jose Mourinho refuses to acknowledge Manchester United's unbeaten run coming to an end

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Hull in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday night but Jose Mourinho has refused to accept the fact that his team’s unbeaten run has now come to an end. The Red Devils were unbeaten in 17 games prior to their visit to the KCOM Stadium but still managed to qualify for the final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Tom Huddlestone had scored from the spot in the first half before Paul Pogba equalised 20 minutes into the second half. However, Oumar Niasse scored the winner for Hull in the 85th minute to set up a tantalising final few minutes before the final whistle.

“We didn't lose,” Mourinho said in the post-match press conference. “It was 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw a Pogba goal and their goal, a fantastic goal. It was 1-1, we are still unbeaten. I think 18 matches unbeaten is amazing.”

When pressed about his opinion of the goal in question, he said: “I didn't see Hull's first goal. We celebrate, we are in the final.”

Manchester United came into the second leg with a 2-0 lead on aggregate following their win in the first leg at Old Trafford. Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini had scored a goal apiece in the first leg.

The club's unbeaten run in all competitions had stretched all the way back to the start of November when the Red Devils had lost 2-1 to Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League. Since then, their record read 12 wins and five draws before their loss to Hull last night.

Hull had taken the lead 10 minutes before half-time through a controversial penalty when Harry Maguire went to ground in the box following a challenge from United defender Marcos Rojo. Referee Jon Moss immediately pointed to the spot but there was some confusion over why the penalty was awarded as United’s players argued with the referee.

Harry McGuire was awarded a penalty after coming together with Marcos Rojo

Tom Huddlestone stepped up and put it away, much to the consternation of Mourinho on the touchline. Moss has been under fire of late for his decisions and only last week Arsene Wenger had an argument with the referee in Arsenal’s game against Burnley, an incident that saw Moss send Wenger away from the touchline.

Mourinho also had a right to feel aggrieved because a clear cut penalty was not given in United’s favour in the second half. Chris Smalling was pushed aside by Huddlestone before he could get a shot off but Moss allowed play to go on.

Fearing the wrath of the Football Association and having been banned from the touchline twice this season, Mourinho said: “I don't want to speak about the penalty or the performance. The game was in our pocket, under our control, and something happened to open the game.”

Chris Smalling was fouled but no penalty was given

Manchester United now face Southampton in the EFL Cup final on 26 February, Sunday. The Saints had managed to get the better of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with 1-0 wins at St Mary's and Anfield. This is the ninth time the Red Devils have reached the final.

Mourinho has never lost a final in this competition, winning the last three times he has reached the final in 2005, 2007 and 2015 – all with Chelsea.

Even after watching the replay, there was no clear case of Rojo having fouled Maguire in the box on that set-piece. Both Rojo and Maguire were running towards the ball and, although he did initially keep him at arm’s length with a raised arm, there was no infringement when they came together while trying to get to the ball.

It was a bizarre decision and did not look like a penalty at all. However, for Mourinho to not consider the goal and then claim the club’s unbeaten run was still intact was quite silly. But we’ll forgive a man trying to celebrate his birthday on a day his team lost but still advanced to the final.