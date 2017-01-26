Egypt emerge from slow start as Nations Cup contenders

by Reuters News 26 Jan 2017, 16:36 IST

By Mark Gleeson

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Ghana and Senegal were considered the early favourites at the African Nations Cup finals but as the group stage came to its conclusion, Egypt emerged from a slow start to show off their credentials as potential champions.

Egypt have played at more finals and won more matches and titles than any other country but have been conspicuous by their absence over the last seven years.

The Pharaohs followed three successive titles from 2006 with as many failures to qualify for the finals as their fortunes slumped dramatically, fuelled by the political and social unrest following the Arab Spring.

The lengthy absence was evident as they looked nervous and over-cautious in their opening fixture in Gabon but after the goalless draw with Mali in Port Gentil, they improved dramatically to win their next two matches.

A 1-0 victory over Ghana on Wednesday confirmed them as Group D winners, booking a quarter-final meeting with North African rivals Morocco.

"The Egyptians try to play a combination game while other teams are, after a second or third pass, trying to take a long shot or make a long pass in the hope of winning the second ball," former Cameroon coach Volker Finke, who is attending the tournament in Gabon, told reporters.

As the finals head into the knockout stage, six of the remaining eight sides are previous African champions.

Only Burkina Faso and Senegal, both previously runners-up, have never lifted the trophy but the latter will believe they have their best chance to emerge victorious in more than a decade.

GHANA QUALITY

With Liverpool forward Sadio Mane providing the inspiration, Senegal have looked devastating at times, threatening to flatten their opponents.

A total of six goals saw them advance comfortably from Group A, with two early wins allowing them to rest all but one of their regular starters ahead of the 2-2 draw against Algeria.

Ghana are brimming with individual quality but teamwork is not their strongest point.

"I'm happy with our mental strength in this tournament. We have rested key players and we have dominated in our matches," coach Avram Grant said after Wednesday's loss to Egypt.

Ghana play the Democratic Republic of Congo, who have been flying beneath the radar but scored six goals to top Group C and ensure defending champions Ivory Coast were eliminated.

The Elephants had even persuaded former England international Wilfred Zaha to represent them for their title defence but failed to win a match and were among several surprise first round casualties.

(Editing by John O'Brien)