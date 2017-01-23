La Liga 2016/17: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points

Barcelona closed the gap with Sevilla to just a point as they battered a lowly Eibar side 4-0.

by SachinB94 Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 11:33 IST

Messi and Suarez both got on the scoresheet

Barcelona closed the gap with Sevilla to just a point as they battered a lowly Eibar side 4-0 at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium late on Sunday.

Former Villareal youngster Denis Suarez triggered the onslaught just after the half-hour mark, before the famed ‘MSN’ triumvirate bagged a goal each to round off a convincing outing for Luis Enrique’s men. However, it was not all rosy for the visitors as the Catalans lost their midfield lynchpin Sergio Busquets to injury midway in the first half, sidelining him for atleast a month.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Barcelona hitting the throttle again

Barcelona are back to their best after a decline in form

Following two subpar games in the opening two matches of the year, there was talk about Barcelona no longer being the best team in Spain. Their form had taken a nosedive and they rode their luck on the magic of Lionel Messi. However, since the past four games, all such talks have died down.

The Catalans are looking like their fierce self again, firing on all cylinders. Although the first-half here was a tad poor, the La Liga holders hit back stronger after the break, with Messi, Suarez and Neymar all finding the net.

Despite missing some key players, Barcelona put on a dominant show and continued their upward surge.