EPL 2016/17: 23 amazing stats going into Gameweek 23

A look ahead to the Premier League encounters this midweek with stats that can really grab your eyeballs.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 30 Jan 2017, 16:03 IST

Liverpool versus Chelsea is the biggest clash of gameweek 23

Premier League action returns with some enticing midweek fixtures which are surely going to change the dynamics in the race at the top and for the safety as well. The biggest game of the gameweek 23 comes from Anfield as Liverpool face Chelsea in a match that can kick-start Reds' faltering campaign or end their title race. If Chelsea does win the much-anticipated match, then the title will surely be heading back to the Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal face Watford at home while Spurs visit a struggling Sunderland side. Manchester United will be up against Hull City thrice in the space of one month whereas Manchester City will play against West Ham United in the Olympics stadium.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea will stay at the summit of the Premier League irrespective of their result against Liverpool. Here how the team stands in the league table going into this midweek fixtures.

# Team GD Points 1 Chelsea 30 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 45 3 Arsenal 25 45 4 Liverpool 26 44 5 Manchester City 15 42 6 Manchester United 12 40 ----- ---------------------------- 18 Hull City -25 16 19 Sunderland -20 15 20 Swansea City -26 15

Liverpool vs Chelsea

- Antonio Conte has the same number of points in his first season in the Premier League (52) than Jose Mourinho had in his first season in England after 22 league games.

- Liverpool's 2-3 defeat to Swansea in their last league game was the first home defeat for the Reds this season. That match ended a 17 match unbeaten run at Anfield. ( 11 wins, 6 draws)

- Cesc Fabregas has the highest number of assists (6) in the Chelsea squad this season. He has, however, started just five league games in the 2016/17 season.

Manchester United vs Hull City

- Hull City have now gone 20 league games without a clean sheet. The Tigers' last clean sheet came against in a 2-0 win over Swansea, back in August.

- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League matches. United's last defeat came against Chelsea back in October. Since then, their record reads as eight wins and six draws.

- Hull City have never beaten Manchester United in the history of Premier League ( one draw, eight losses).

Arsenal vs Watford

Shkodran Mustafi is yet to lose a league game with Arsenal since his move from Valencia

- Defender Shkodran Mustafi is unbeaten in 15 Premier League appearances for the Gunners since his move in the summer.

- Watford are yet to win a point against Arsenal in the Premier League era. The two teams have met seven times in the Premier League.

- Arsenal have scored more goals in the last 10 minutes (12 goals) than any other team in the league this season.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur

- Dele Alli has scored more goals this season (11 in 21 games) than he did in the entirety of the last season.

- Sunderland have had fewer goalscorers in Premier League this season than any other team in Europe's five top divisions. After Jermaine Defoe, Fabio Borini is the next Sunderland top scorer with only one goal.

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Bravo has failed to settle as per the demands of the Premier League

- Andy Carroll has scored 48% of his Premier League goals from headers. His 23 goals of the 48 he has scored in the league have come from headers.

- Claudio Bravo has conceded each of the last six shots on target that he has faced. Out of the last 24 shots that the Chilean has faced, 16 have gone in the back of the net.

Burnley vs Leicester City

- Leicester City have already conceded more goals (37) than they did in the whole of the 2015/16 season.

- Burnley have not won a single point in the Premier League when they have conceded the first goal.

Swansea City vs Southampton

- The Swans are the first side to concede 50 goals in the Premier League this season.

- Southampton's 3-0 win over Leicester in the last set of fixtures was their first league win since December 18 as the Saints ended their run of four straight league defeats.

Stoke City vs Everton

- Stoke have lost just one out of their last nine league games at the Bet365 Stadium. The Potters record read as 4 wins, 1 loss and 4 draws.

- Everton have now won three consecutive Premier League games without conceding. The Toffees achieved this feat for the first time since January 2010.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce is yet to win a game in the league since taking over from Alan Pardew at Selhurst Park

- Eddie Howe managed side have conceded at last two goals at home in five out of their last six league games. The Cherries have conceded 13 goals in their last six games at the Vitality stadium.

- Sam Allardyce has won just one point in his first five games as Palace boss. He collected six points from his first five games during his time with Sunderland.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion

- Middleborough have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches. ( one win, five losses, two draws)

- West Bromwich Albion are the league leaders in terms of goals scored from corners in the 2016/17 season.