EPL 2016/17: Alexis Sanchez says he is happy at Arsenal and wants to win a title at the club

The Gunners' striker has not yet extended his contract that runs out in 2018

Alexis Sanchez is aiming to win titles with Arsenal

What’s the story?

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has come out and said that he is happy at the club and reiterated his desire to win titles with the north London club. The Chilean striker, who currently leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 14 goals and also has seven assists to boot, has looked unsettled on the pitch in recent games but assured fans he was committed to the club.

“I feel really happy and comfortable at the club,” Alexis said on the Arsenal website. “I want to win a title here for the fans.

“Our fans support us through thick and thin. I believe we must win a title for them – the Champions League or the Premier League.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 28-year-old striker has a contract that runs out in 2018 and the Gunners have been trying to extend his deal before he moves into the final year. Having signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2014 following a £35m deal, Alexis put pen to paper on a four-year deal – unlike teammate Mesut Ozil who had signed a five-year deal when he signed the season before from Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Alexis is not the only player to hold off on a new contract. Ozil, whose contract also runs out in 2018, has also not yet signed on the dotted line. Negotiations are ongoing but the club and player have not yet come to an agreement over wages.

Reports suggest that both Alexis and Ozil are unhappy with the wages offered and expect to be put in the same bracket as other Premier League stars who earn more than £200,000 per week such as Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero.

Ozil currently earns £140,000 per week while Alexis earns £130,000 per week. In contrast, Manchester United star Paul Pogba earns twice that amount.

Alexis says he enjoys playing with Ozil at Arsenal

What’s next?

On his part, Ozil had given an interview where he suggested his decision could depend on whether Arsene Wenger extends his stay at the Emirates. The French manager’s deal ends this season and he, too, has not extended his contract at the club.

Alexis, who also said he was “comfortable playing alongside Ozil”, has been a target for Paris Saint-Germain who are ready to accept his wage demands while there were also rumours linking him to Bayern Munich. There has been no indication yet that he will extend his contract with the club.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This is an all-too-familiar feeling for Arsenal fans who have seen the likes of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fabregas leave the club due to their lack of ambition in the transfer market. Wages may not be the only stumbling block and Ozil has hinted that the club needs to sign world class players if they are to compete at the highest level.

The club is now financially strong and the new television deal has given all clubs enough money to spend on player transfers and wages. Letting go of a player like Alexis will see Arsenal move back to square one and it is a mistake they cannot afford to repeat if they are serious about winning trophies.