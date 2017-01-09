EPL 2016/17: Antonio Conte discusses John Terry's future at Chelsea

Terry's contract at Chelsea ends this season

John Terry was sent off on his return to the Chelsea lineup in the FA Cup third round

What’s the story?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that the club are in no hurry to extend John Terry’s contract. The Blues captain turned 36 years old last month and is in the final few months of his contract that ends this summer.

“This type of decision is important to make with the club and not alone,” Conte said when asked if there were discussions to extend Terry’s contract. “I am pleased for John because he as shown me great commitment when I ask him to play and when he doesn't play.

In case you didn’t know...

Terry, who has been a senior player at the club since 1998, almost left Stamford Bridge towards the end of last season following a dismal 2015/16 campaign. The defending champions won only 12 games as the London club finished 10th in a season that saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December before Guus Hiddink was appointed interim boss.

The former England international had said in February that, at the time, there were no talks with the clubs about a possible contract extension. However, Terry signed a one-year extension after the season came to an end, a deal that would see him stay at the club until the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

The heart of the matter

Terry has only played 366 minutes in the Premier League so far this season. Although he started every league game at the start of the season, an ankle injury saw him sidelined. The club captain then found it tough to get back into the playing XI after Conte switched to a formation that saw three defenders at the back instead of the traditional back four.

The FA Cup fixture against League One side Peterborough United gave Terry the rare opportunity to start as Conte decided to rotate his squad. But a straight red card in the second half saw Terry sent off on his return to the lineup.

Terry received a red card for a last-man tackle gone wrong

What’s next?

Conte said the club would appeal the red card decision. He is of the belief that Terry should not have been sent off because he did not take out his opponent. He also felt that Terry was not the last man to make a tackle as Branislav Ivanovic was in the box to cover.

But the Italian boss was also appreciative of Terry’s contributions to the team – even if he was not playing a part on the pitch.

“He is helping me a lot in the changing room and he has shown me he is a good player and above all, a good man. Now it is important to continue in this way because now we have the second half of the season, and with the FA Cup, we will have a lot of commitments. Then we will see.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

Terry will be 37 years old next season and not many players last in the top flight at that age, especially outfield players. Having just managed to convince the club to extend his contract last season, the club may not consider Terry a part of their plans next season.

Conte’s switch to a back-three has been extremely successful as the Blues managed to go on a 13-match winning run – equalling the record for a winning run in a season. Unfortunately, Terry is not quick or mobile enough to play in this formation and will find it difficult to adapt at this age.

Terry may never play for another English club so either a move abroad or retirement seems like the only possible outcomes in May.

