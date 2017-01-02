EPL 2016/17: Diego Costa credits Antonio Conte for his transformation

Many have attributed Conte for toning down Costa's aggression and bringing about the change.

Diego Costa is the current top-scorer in the league with 14 goals

What’s the story?

Diego Costa has been the man in form for Chelsea as the Londoners have managed to stitch together 13 back-to-back wins in the Premier League. After a dismal performance in the previous season the Brazil-born Spain forward has been a revelation this season and Costa has credited new manager Antonio Conte for his resurgence.

According to Express, Costa said, “I wanted to go. I was about to leave. There were family reasons for wanting to go back to Atletico Madrid, but it wasn’t to be and now I’m happy here. And I’m content.

“The people at Chelsea love me a lot and the manager, Antonio Conte, told me he counted on me. He is someone we can talk to, somebody whose support we can count on. He is calm with the players. He is not just a boss but a person too and you can see that people love him.”

In case you didn’t know...

Costa has appeared to be a changed man this season. While last season he was all about goading the opposition defence, this season he has directed all his energy towards scoring goals and finding the back of the net.

He has already scored 14 goals halfway into the season whereas last season he managed 12 in all matches. Costa returned from suspension earlier this week against Stoke and inevitable scored the fourth goal for his team as Chelsea extended their winning streak.

However, fresh rumours and speculation have not left Costa’s side as of yet with reports suggesting that a massive bid for the striker is incoming from the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

The heart of the matter

Under Conte, Chelsea have seemed an altogether different side. They are perched right on top of the league table and have an unassuming lead of six points over second-placed Liverpool and Costa has been one of the integral members of Conte’s side.

While many have attributed Conte for toning down the striker’s aggression and bringing about a change that no one believed was possible, Costa himself should be praised for the transformation.

“The team has changed from last year, not just me. But I wasn’t the player I should have been because there were various issues. Now things are changed and we are a real team. If you work hard and there is not a good atmosphere, the work doesn’t mean a thing especially if there is no spirit. But work goes well if you give your best with the colleagues beside you,” the 28-year-old forward said.

"I knew I had to get better because it seemed so many were against me,” he said. “There is no other way because, if they are not going to change, I had to.”

What’s next?

Chelsea face high-flying Tottenham on Wednesday in a busy Premier League schedule. They have the chance to equal Arsenal’s record for most consecutive wins in the Premier League. It is a chance that the Blues will not be willing to let go and they will be looking up to Costa yet again for some inspiration up-front.

Sportskeeda’s take

Costa’s disciplinary indiscretions over the course of his career had put him on several altercations with the authorities. However, his goals this season are testament to the fact that he is one of the most dangerous strikers around.

Last season the Chelsea vs Tottenham match was pumped full of aggression, something that Costa of old would have fancied. Not so much this time around.