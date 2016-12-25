EPL 2016/17: Jurgen Klopp feels Chelsea have had the most luck with injuries this season

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about Liverpool’s title shot this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Chelsea have been the best team in the Premier League so far this season but also maintains that they have had luck with injuries compared to the Anfield side. In an interview with Sky Sports, Klopp also spoke about how Liverpool could potentially go all the way this season if things fell into place for the Reds.

Chelsea and Liverpool currently occupy the top two spots in the table after 17. Going into the festive fixtures, the Blues are top with 43 points while Klopp’s side are six points behind. Under Antonio Conte, Chelsea have won the last 11 fixtures in a row to storm ahead of their opponents to clinch top spot at Christmas. It is a remarkable turnaround for a side that lost two consecutive games to Liverpool and Arsenal.

“When they (Chelsea) go on like this they are the deserved champions,” Klopp said. “Nobody could have a doubt about this.”

But the german manager was quick to point out that the London side have been lucky to have their key players fit whereas Liverpool have already lost the services of three forwards.

“I am pretty sure that until now Chelsea are maybe the team that have had the most luck with injuries,” he continued. “We lost Phil [Coutinho] and Daniel [Sturridge] and Danny Ings in difficult moments when you really could use them.”

“If it's [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa at Chelsea, is it the same afterwards? It's a long season and they all have to play us again and not only us, they have to play Arsenal again and all of the others.”

Chelsea’s Hazard and Costa have scored 21 goals between them in the league

“Of course they are the team to beat because they are very experienced, maybe the most experienced team in the top flight at the moment.”

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are also aided by the fact that they do not have European commitments unlike the other teams in the top six. Arsenal and Manchester City qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. Liverpool and United will also see a fixture crunch in January when they play their respective EFL Cup semi-final ties – a two-legged affair.

20 - @ChelseaFC have used fewer players than any other team in the Premier League so far in 2016-17 (20). Consistency. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2016

Klopp eyeing Liverpool’s first ever Premier League title

Having last won a first division title in the 1989/90 season, Klopp feels the Reds are now in the running for a first ever EPL title. The league that was formed in 1992 has seen six different winners in the last 24 seasons (Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City).

“We are not the last 25 years. We are now. We are this generation,” Klopp said.

Liverpool with the 1989/90 First Division title – their last league title win

“As much as we love all the guys from the past which created this club, we cannot make their job. We have to do our job.

“Let's do it and let's try it. We are good enough and the club is big enough!”

But he is also aware that he needs things to go the club’s way when it matters most, even bringing up moments from seasons past where Manchester United won games in the last minute to win all three points and eventually win titles.

“We have played a really good season until now,” Klopp explained. “But becoming a champion means you need to play a really good season plus having luck in the right situations. No injuries and a little bit of luck in this game and that game.”

Liverpool host Stoke City on 27 December followed by a mouthwatering clash against Manchester City on New Year’s Eve.