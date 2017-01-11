EPL 2016/17: 5 challengers for final CL and Europa League spots at end of the season

Chasing the pack led by the formidable top three, these are the clubs who might be content, if not thrilled, with qualifying for Europe.

11 Jan 2017

Unless there is a dramatic and unprecedented collapse, it seems fairly certain that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will constitute the top 3 of the 2016-17 Premier League season. Obvious advantages for Chelsea and Liverpool in the absence of European football aside, Pochettino's Tottenham seem best poised to complete the top 3, considering their manager's distinct disregard for the Europa League and their relatively favourable run-in.

That leaves a handful of clubs fighting it out to make it to the remaining European spots. It is a testament to the quality of the top 6 this season that this list could comfortably look very different at the end of February. As things stand, however, here are the 5 PL clubs who could be competing for the final CL spot and the Europa League spots:

#1 Manchester City

The team that is closest to giving Tottenham a run for their money, Manchester City, are likely to fall short only because of their higher valued European commitments. Despite talk of a meltdown, City have won 4 of their last 5 matches, including the comeback win against Arsenal and the 10-man victory against Burnley.

Yaya Toure seems to be filling the Gundogan sized void pretty well, and if only Fernandinho and Aguero had kept their discipline in check, City would have found themselves far closer to Chelsea. The return of Toure will help City with their penalty woes as well as it is never a good omen for a side when they miss more penalties than they score.

Guardiola seems to have learned a few lessons from the loss against Leicester – but would be hoping there aren't many more lessons to be learned till the end of the season.