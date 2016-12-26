EPL 2016/17: Arsenal 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - 5 talking points

The Giroud who (almost) stole Christmas

Santa Claus hates Arsenal. There I said it. It’s the only reason I can think of as to why the Gunners suffer every Christmas season. Despite their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, Arsene Wenger’s men were largely lacklustre, wasteful of their chances and not clinical enough in the final third.

We’ve said all of the above multiple times in the past but it sticks on. Arsenal are back to third on the table tied with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are to play later but their performance to get there was poor.

We look at five talking points from Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion:

#1 Tony Pulis knows Arsene Wenger through and through

Arsene Wenger’s little nemesis

West Bromwich Albion started the game on the backfoot or at least it looked like it but they worked their way around the pitch superbly containing all of Arsenal’s threats. They sometimes had five players on the base of the box defending crosses and preventing through-balls.

Darren Fletcher, Claudio Yacob, and Christ Brunt did well to contain Arsenal’s two biggest strengths in Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. The German and the Chilean were largely wasteful throughout the game often accused of trying too hard to pull something spectacular when the simple choice was the right one.

And Ozil learned of it in the 87th minute when he decided against walking the ball into the net and rather be more direct by finding Olivier Giroud in the box.