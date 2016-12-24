EPL 2016/17: Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho claim Chelsea handed easier set of festive fixtures

Wenger and Mourinho come together to criticize the Premier League's festive fixture list

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho are finally in unison as both the managers have criticized the Premier League for favouring league leaders Chelsea during the festive period. The games have been spread over the period to ensure that there is maximum reception to the games on TV and Chelsea appear to be the major beneficiaries of the same.

Antonio Conte’s men, who are 6 points clear at the top have to play 3 games over a period of 10 days and are the beneficiaries of the largest gap in terms of days during the period.

However, not everyone is pleased with the treatment meted out to Chelsea, with Arsenal and Manchester United managers expressing their dismay over the same, especially with their teams having lesser time to recover between games during the time.

While Manchester United have to play 3 games in a span of 8 days, Arsenal have 3 games to play over a course of 9 days. However, they would be relieved that they aren’t as hard-pressed as Liverpool, who have to play 3 games over 7 days.

Speaking to the media, Mourinho said, “It looks like the fixtures are chosen to give a rest for some and to create problems to others. But we’re used to it, because we’re in the Europa League and that is a competition that creates more difficulties.”

Though they might have had their differences in the past, Wenger put that behind him momentarily as he joined Mourinho in claiming that the Blues have an easier run of fixtures.

“It’s a bit surprising because I don’t completely understand the organisation of the fixtures. This week we have eight days without a game. After that, some teams play on the 26th and the 1st, so they have a complete week’s break over Christmas, which is unusual. Then suddenly you play on the 1st and then the 3rd, just 48 hours later. I don’t know if it’s the TV companies or the Premier League who have decided that, but it’s completely unusual.”

While Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, who sit in the position they have made their own over the recent years, host West Brom to kick-start their festive period, Manchester United, who host Sunderland in their first fixture over the period, sit in the 6th spot in the League, 4 points behind 4th placed Arsenal and 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Both the clubs will be looking to reverse their fortunes over the course of the next few days to improve on their league position.