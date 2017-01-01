EPL 2016/17: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - 5 Talking Points

Chelsea equaled Arsenal's record of 13 consecutive wins but had to dig deep to bag all the three points against Stoke City.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 19:21 IST

Chelsea make it thirteen wins in a row

Premier League leaders Chelsea had to dig deep to eke out an impressive 4-2 win at home over Stoke City to maintain their 6 point lead over 2nd placed Liverpool. It was Chelsea, who took the lead through Gary Cahill in the 34th minute, only for Bruno Martins Indi to equalise in the 46th minute.

Willian then helped the home side take the lead with a well-taken goal in the 57th minute before Crouch scored in the 64th minute and gave the travelling Stoke supporters some hope.

However, their joy was short-lived as Willian scored his 2nd of the evening just a minute later while Diego Costa’s goal in the 85th minute ensured that Chelsea emerged victors from the game.

Here are the 5 talking points from the game.

#1 Chelsea continue their marauding run

With the victory over Stoke City, Chelsea equalled Arsenal’s record of 13 consecutive wins in a Premier League season. In the process, they also maintained their vital lead of 6 points over the 2nd placed Liverpool and now go into the game against cross-town rivals Tottenham in a buoyant mood.

Perhaps, it was not the win alone, but the matter in which they achieved it that must really please the Chelsea faithful. Having squandered their lead on 2 occasions during the game, Chelsea did not let the visitors pry their moment away from them and continued to pile on the pressure in the later stages of the game to run out comfortable victors.

A true champion side will not have it all easy and will need to dig deep to enforce results and that is precisely the way Chelsea did it on Saturday. Given their performance on the evening, it looks unlikely that the West-Londoners are in a mood to let the momentum slip and all we can say at the moment is Mauricio Pochettino and co better beware of what is going to hit them next.