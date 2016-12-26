EPL 2016/17: Everton send a fan Ross Barkley shirt with United no.8 printed on the back

Ross Barkley’s future at Everton has been put under serious doubt in recent weeks

In a rather bizarre turn of events, an Everton fan received club’s away shirt with Ross Barkley's name on the back for Christmas, but with a Manchester United No.8.

The unlucky fan (@EFCWill) took to twitter to complain about the matter and asked Everton and the sellers kitbag to rectify the issue. The fan even uploaded a video to prove that his complaint was genuine and pressed for a resolution.

Why does my @RBarkley20 shirt have a United badge on the back of it???? @Everton pic.twitter.com/tUDfMMXrk0 — w (@EFCWill) December 25, 2016

Will’s tweets saw him get an invite for a hospitality home match of his choice next season where he will meet his idol Ross Barkley and will get a signed jersey from the Englishman.

Barkley’s future in doubt

Ross Barkley’s future at Everton has been put under serious doubt in recent weeks after being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, the England international has continued to be a fan favorite and is expected to turn his season around.

Barkley’s troubles have been compounded after his manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that the midfielder needs to develop on his all round game and fulfill the potential, which has been discussed for a number of seasons now.

Discussing Barkley’s dip in form, Koeman said: “I am not sure – I am not sure. He needs to improve the tactical aspect of his football, out of his position. He needs to be more clinical and have more creativity in the offensive part of the team but he is working hard on that and trying to get the best out of himself."

Should Man United consider Barkley?

Not long ago, Harry Redknapp tipped Harry Kane and Ross Barkley as the ideal players to carry forward Manchester United’s legacy and play at the highest level.

Manchester United have been linked with Barkley in recent seasons but the Red Devils were put off by the £50million asking fee. With Jose Mourinho at the helm, United have looked to rectify their midfield and Barkley will be on top of Mourinho’s wishlist next summer.

Barkley’s game is ideal for a team like United who keep the ball for most parts of the game and hurt opponents with slick movements. Barkley likes to take players on and create chances out of nothing. He has a mean right foot and seldom misses the target from long range or from inside the box.

The English youngster's move to Manchester United may depend on whether The Red Devils will be able to complete the rumoured double deal with Everton for Memphis and Morgan Schneiderlin in January. Mourinho is expected to spend close to £200million next summer and complete the squad overhaul for number of seasons to follow.