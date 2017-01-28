EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho unhappy with Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Martial has struggled to replicate his last season’s form under the Portuguese tactician’s guidance

What’s the story

Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain as his manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the forward at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports’ sources, the future of the France international beyond the summer transfer window remains uncertain. The 21-year-old was signed from AS Monaco by Louis van Gaal last summer and was the Red Devils’ star player in his debut season.

However, Martial has struggled to replicate his last season’s form under the Portuguese tactician’s guidance. Mourinho has several options on the wide positions as he has used Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead United’s attack this season.

In case you didn’t know

Martial spent his early days of his childhood at CO Les Ulis, the same setup that produced world class talents like Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra. The former went on to win several silverwares with France on the national stage and had a successful club career at Arsenal and Barcelona.

Evra monitored Martial’s progress and even handed him his pair of boots to the then 12-year-old. He even had a trial at Manchester City but the deal did not take shape. He moved to Lyon and after coming up through the ranks of the club’s academy, he made his way into their first team in 2012.

After spending a year at Lyon, he was signed by AS Monaco and two years later he moved to Old Trafford. He is one of the upcoming prospects in the world football and before his move to United, he was wanted by several top clubs in England and across Europe.

Heart of the matter

Martial has six goals to his name in all competitions this season. He has seen his first team opportunities being limited under Mourinho, which is in contrast to that he experienced in his debut season under Van Gaal.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata on the wings, along with Martial. The Frenchman needs to fight with these stars for a place in the starting lineup.

Despite Mourinho being unhappy with the player, Martial remains happy at Old Trafford and is ready to fight for a place in United’s starting lineup.

What next

Mkhiatrayn struggled to impress Mourinho in his early days at United. However, the Armenian international fought for his place and is now a key member of the Portuguese tactician’s squad. Martial needs to replicate what the former Borussia Dortmund star did in order to impress his manager.

Sportskeeda’s take

Martial needs to step up his game and also make sure his agent does not feed information about his unhappiness to the press. On a longer run, the Frenchman could lose his place at United and finally could be allowed to leave the Premier League giants.