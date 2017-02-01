EPL 2016/17: Liverpool 1 – 1 Chelsea, 5 talking points

The five top things on everyones mind following an end-to-end game at Anfield.

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan 01 Feb 2017

Wijnaldum celebrates scoring Liverpool’s equaliser against Chelsea

Liverpool held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-all draw in a thrilling encounter at Anfield, thereby arresting a slide in momentum and avoiding the unpleasant record of a fourth consecutive defeat on home turf since 1924. The stalemate ensured that the Reds are placed fourth, a point behind Spurs and Arsenal who are tied on 47 points.

Midway through the first half, David Luiz scored his first goal for the Blues to put the visitors in front – a quick yet splendid effort that involved an element of surprise.

The home side came into the second half all guns ablaze and their endeavours were aptly rewarded when Georginio Wijnaldum headed low into the net off a deflected James Milner cross to equalise.

Let us take a look at the five focal points from the game:

#5 Chelsea’s title to lose as Blues maintain lead; Liverpool still in top 4 race

David Luiz scored from a set piece to give Chelsea the advantage at Anfield

Prior to the game, Chelsea were in pole position with 55 points, nine ahead of the second-placed team, i.e. Tottenham Hotspur. The draw did nothing to damage their claim as title front runners; in fact, anything other than a Liverpool win was detrimental to the home team’s aspirations for a title in Antonio Conte’s maiden season in charge.

Although the Italian’s side played to win, they could have afforded to settle for a draw rather than drop all three points.

Spurs drew against Sunderland and Arsenal lost to Watford, thereby ensuring that the gap in points remained at nine.

Post-match, Liverpool are a point behind Spurs and Arsenal at 46 and 10 points behind Chelsea. The Reds could not make the most of the occasion to narrow the gap vs. Chelsea in the table. However, currently placed fourth, the Merseysiders are definitely in contention for the top 4, but it does look like the title is now Chelsea’s to lose.