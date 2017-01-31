EPL 2016/17: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Combined XI

A look at the combined eleven from Liverpool and Chelsea based on the current season's form and availability.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Opinion 31 Jan 2017, 17:26 IST

Liverpool and Chelsea have produced classic Premier League games over the years

Chelsea's run this season can be termed in one word - ruthless. The Blues have a healthy lead at the top of the table and their opponents tonight, Liverpool face probably their biggest task to be in the recognition. The Reds welcome the table toppers at Anfield as they need all three points tonight to prove they are not a half-season wonder.

The Reds have not won a league game this calendar year and need all three points to maintain their hope of chasing Chelsea at the summit of the table.

For tonight's showdown clash at Anfield, Chelsea have a full fit squad to select the starting eleven from. Whereas, Liverpool will be ecstatic to welcome Sadio Mane back into the fray after his stint with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

Danny Ings and Marko Grujic are long-term absentees for the Reds while Nathaniel Clyne has not trained with the squad recently with a rib injury. Let's take a look at the combined eleven from Liverpool and Chelsea based on the current season's form and availability:

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has been crucial in Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table

The Belgian was a no-brainer choice to select a custodian between these two sides. Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to establish themselves as a consistent choice between the posts. Courtois, on the other hand, has returned to his best form this season which was evident with his athletic saves against Hill City in Chelsea's last game. Courtois can be a world class entity on his day which is not the case for either of the Liverpool keepers.