EPL 2016/17: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City, 5 talking points

Manchester United suffered a setback in their race for a top 4 finish with a goalless draw against gritty Hull. Here are the talking points.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 09:19 IST

Not much to smile about for Mourinho

Manchester United lost ground on local rivals Manchester City in the race for a Champions League spot with a goalless draw against Hull City. Paul Pogba was one of many in the United lineup to be denied a goal on a night of grit from Hull City, who could even consider themselves unlucky to not register a second win over the Red Devils in the space of a week.

The result leaves United 4 points short of the fourth spot, while a point for Hull lifts them off the bottom of the table ahead of Sunderland.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#5 Hull City‘s dealings in the January transfer window have been net positive

Marcos Silva is making a mark on the squad

With seven new faces in the Hull squad – two yet to receive international clearance – Marcos Silva has made utmost use of the transfer window to try and impose his identity on a side that faces an uphill task to avoid relegation. While five of those seven signings are on loan, the impact they have between now and the end of the season could make a world of difference at the KCOM stadium.

Lazar Markovic and Evandro impressed right from the start – with the former striking the post late in the game – and Ranocchia impressed in his role as a substitute, with the 3-man defence a possible tactic for Hull going forward.

If the departure of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore had the fans worried – and with good reason too, the Scotsman having contributed to half of Hull’s goals this season – they will breathe a little easier on the evidence of this night’s performances from their new signings.