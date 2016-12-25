EPL 2016/17: Manchester United and Chelsea to battle for Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko

Bakayoko looks an ideal signing for Manchester United as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick

According to the latest reports from The Sun, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle for the signature of highly-rated AS Monaco’s midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Reports claim that Bakayoko is eying an early move to the Premier League and is aware of the interest shown in him by the above-mentioned Premier League giants.

At the age of 22, Bakayoko is regarded as one of the best players in the holding midfield role and is high on Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte’s wishlist. While Chelsea have already made a move to sign French midfielder, Manchester United see the former Rennes man as the ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

Bakayoko and Pogba the ideal partnership?

Man United manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Bakayoko’s abilities and is confident of him cementing a place in French national side in coming years. Mourinho believes his team can benefit from Bakayoko and Pogba playing together at both national and club level and is expected to make a move for the Monaco man.

Despite expressing their interest in the midfielder, Man United must look to secure a Champions League finish this season or else they could lose out on the midfielder to Chelsea, who look well on their way to clinching this season’s title, let alone a place in Champions League next season.

January transfer a possibility?

Bakayoko has been in exceptional form this season, leading Monaco to the knock-out rounds of the Champions League where he will be expected to deliver match-winning performances. French side are aware of the interest in the 22-year-old player but are holding firm on their stance of not selling him in January.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and other top European sides are expected to submit their bids next summer. While it may seem that only Premier League sides are interested in Bakayoko, Real Madrid will also be weighing in their options after their transfer ban was shortened as Los Blancos are now eligible to sign a new player next summer.

Which team should Bakayoko sign for?

Given the playing style and age on his side, Bakayoko looks an ideal signing for Manchester United as a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick. Pogba brings the flair while Ander Herrera gives Mourinho’s side energy from midfield, which requires a calming presence behind them to control the game.

Carrick, 35, has done that this season but United need a more prolonged option and Bakayoko seems the ideal fit for coming years. Man United will need to splash in the region of £40-50 million to sign him but the player has shown enough signs of being a world class player for any side in near future.