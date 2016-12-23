EPL 2016/17: Rio Ferdinand feels Manchester United are still in title race

Ferdinand won 6 Premier League titles with Manchester United

With 30 points from 17 games, Manchester United sit sixth in the Premier League and 13 points away from League leaders Chelsea. But despite the substantial points difference, Rio Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils are still in the mix to win the Premier League title this season.

But despite their position in the table, Manchester United are four points off 4th placed Arsenal and have supposedly found their rhythm once again. Mourinho’s men were struggling with a string of draws throughout last month but managed to bounce back with three straight wins in their last three League games.

Things are beginning to take shape under Mourinho once again as the Red Devils remain unbeaten in their last ten games. Rio Ferdinand believes that the club’s return to form can kick start a title challenge this season and could be even more of a threat in the next campaign.

“I think next season will be the more important one for United,' said the 38-year-old.

“They've spent big this summer, and they'll probably reinvest again next summer and go again the following season. This season, though, any one of six teams is capable of winning the league and United are in that mix.”

The 38-year-old wants his former team to put in consistent performances throughout the rest of the campaign and build confidence by getting positive results.

“We need to keep being consistent and keep up a run of games where we build up confidence and get points on the board.”

Manchester United did not shy away from splurging big bucks in the summer transfer window as they spent close to £150 million on four new signings that included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the most expensive signing in world football, Paul Pogba. The 23-year-old France international alone cost Manchester United £89 million.

As the January transfer window arrives, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their defence further and if reports are to be believed, Mourinho is interested in bringing Benfica defender Victor Lindelof to Old Trafford in a £38 million deal.

Manchester United have two not-so-tough fixtures ahead of the new year as they face Sunderland FC on Boxing day and Middlesbrough two days later at home. Both teams are defensively strong and will be looking to snatch at least a point away from Mourinho’s team. However, the United faithful will be hoping that the team earns all possible six-points from these two fixtures.