EPL 2016/17: Premier League superstar casts doubt over his future with Real Madrid keeping tabs

The City hitman is currently out of favour with Pep Guardiola

by Rohit Viswanathan News 06 Feb 2017, 17:33 IST

No longer the first choice at City

What’s the story?

Manchester City have had a rocky first season under Pep Guardiola so far but one man seems to have helped the club turn a corner after his introduction. That man is Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has so far made three starts and scored 3 times.

His impact has been instant but it has cost Sergio Aguero his place in the first team. He hasn’t started each of his last three games and now he is unsure whether he will remain a City player beyond the end of the season.

“When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months [until the end of the season] to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards, we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.”

Real Madrid are known admirers of the Argentine and will be motivated by the news.

In case you didn’t know...

Sergio Aguero is the Premier League’s most prolific scorer in terms of minutes per goal ratio since records began. He started off the season in typical Aguero fashion scoring frequently and tormenting defences.

But his form since November has been inconsistent. That coincided with a string of bad results for City. But the arrival of Jesus has once again steadied the ship.

The heart of the matter

Aguero was once considered undroppable at Manchester City but Pep Guardiola has changed that notion. The City striker has found himself on the bench even before the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

There are reports that Pep does not have complete faith in the striker and prefers to play a system with a false 9. Since Karim Benzema is no more a favourite at Real Madrid Aguero is now one of Zidane’s top targets.

Although Aguero is trying to focus on the season in hand, there is surely doubts lingering in his mind whether Pep Guardiola will ever complete faith in him.

What’s next?

Aguero might be unsettled but he will still give it everything he’s got to get back into the first team. If Zidane does not prefer a move for Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, then Aguero would be the ideal choice

Sportskeeda’s take

This move might actually happen considering the striker’s circumstances. If Manchester City want to keep him, they will have to promise the player a first team spot which Guardiola will never do.

Considering the SPaniard’s track record of selling big stars Aguero could be the next high-profile exit from the Premier League.