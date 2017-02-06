EPL 2016/17: SK Turning point – 7 moments / performances from gameweek 24

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from the midweek fixtures.

Chelsea keep marching on

Chelsea saw off a relatively tame Arsenal side at the weekend in a clash of the London rivals. Hull City, meanwhile, shocked Liverpool at the KCom while Watford brushed aside 10-man Burnley.

Everton netted 3 points against Bournemouth in a thriller on Merseyside while Hammers took the wind out of Southampton’s sails. A resolute Middlesbrough defence could not rescue a point as they succumbed to a penalty against Spurs.

Sunderland routed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as Jermain Defoe scored a brace while Tony Pulis once again proved to be the bogeyman for Stoke City as Albion won against the Potters 1-0.

Gabriel Jesus broke Swansea hearts by netting a winner for the Citizens in extra time while Henrikh Mkhitaryan starred for Manchester United in their dismantling of defending champions Leicester City.

In this article, we take a look at the best / worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

#1 Best goal: Eden Hazard

Match: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Eden Hazard scored a wonderful solo goal against Arsenal

Eden Hazard’s form and fitness are certainly crucial to Chelsea as they quelled the threat of London rivals Arsenal in a fairly one-sided encounter at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian capitalised on an aerial duel between Diego Costa and Laurent Koscielny before turning away and shrugging off Francis Coquelin’s attention.

If his solo run across the pitch was a pleasing sight to watch, the forward standing his ground and jinking a wonderful strike past Petr Cech was simply brilliant. The Blues talisman is on a hot streak of form; on this account and most of this season, it certainly appears that the Hazard of their title-winning season is back.

Honourable mentions: Romelu Lukaku (first goal vs. AFC Bournemouth), Lamine Kone (vs. Crystal Palace), M'Baye Niang (vs. Burnley), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (vs. Leicester City)