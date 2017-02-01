EPL 2016/17: Top 5 Fullbacks

The modern game is all about hybrid players who can perform a multitude of roles. Among the positions which have changed as a result of these demands is the fullback role. Modern fullbacks are given more attacking freedom and defensive leeway.

The conservative fullbacks are branded as ineffective, after all who likes a Grant Ward more than a Patrick van Aanholt. But again this position is all about being an all-rounder and that is what this list will be judging a player on. So here we go!

#5 Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman, or as per the Everton faithful Seamus 'goal-man' is perhaps the most underrated fullback in the world, mainly due to his club, nationality and stature. But slowly he has started to outshine 'The' fullback in Everton i.e. Leighton Baines and carved out a niche for himself in the new era Everton.

He has proved a proficient goal scorer this season too with five goals and one assist. It is hard to suggest any negatives in Coleman's game other than that he is not a player who makes a lot of impact and that he doesn't produce magical moments out of anything.

Coleman has decent pace, is fairly physical, and possesses a peach of a right foot. He has slowly improved and gained knowledge and is surely a fullback on the up. All signs are that he will establish himself as a truly special fullback at Everton, following in footsteps of the guy on the other flank.