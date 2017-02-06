European giant target Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez

Both Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez are disgruntled with their respective situations at Manchester City and Arsenal.

Can they play together in France?

What’s the story?

European giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the services of Premier League superstars Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez. According to Goal, the Parc des Princes outfit want to reinforce their team with at least one world-class forward in the summer transfer window and the duo of Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City hitman Sergio Aguero are at the top of their wishlist.

The cash-rich club want one of the two strikers to partner Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani in 2017/18 as they look to bolster their challenge for the UEFA Champions League.

The Background

Sergio Aguero has had an indifferent season with Manchester City so far and the Argentine often finds himself benched by manager Pep Guardiola in favor of other stars. Following the arrival of Brazilian hot-shot Gabriel Jesus, Aguero has fallen further down the ranks at the Etihad stadium and looks certain to leave the club in the summer.

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has entered the last 18-months of his contract with the North London outfit and contract talks continue to stall between the two parties. Following the 3-1 defeat of the Gunners at the hands of Chelsea, the Emirates outfit’s title charge all but came to an end and it remains to be seen how that will affect the contract talks between Alexis and Arsenal.

Going in depth

PSG have recently bolstered their attack with the arrivals of Julian Draxler and Goncalo Guedes in the recently concluded winter transfer window but they need more star players in their squad to challenge top clubs across Europe for the coveted prize.

Further to that, neither does Draxler or Guedes boast the caliber of an Aguero or a Sanchez, and the two are really capable of taking the Ligue 1 giants to the next level.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sergio Aguero and Alexis Sanchez are without a doubt two of the best footballers currently plying their trade in the Premier League. While the case of the two South Americans are different, losing their prized assets will be a huge blow for both Manchester City and Arsenal.

While both the players would want to move to one of the biggest teams in Europe to get their hands on silverware, a transfer to PSG is not too far-fetched. PSG have dominated France in recent years and have done decently well in the Champions League. Add to that their huge spending power and you have a club, which can pull off this transfer.