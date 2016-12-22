Everton's Lukaku on verge of signing new deal - agent

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park - 19/12/16 Everton's Romelu Lukaku looks dejected after missing a chance to score Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is on the brink of a sealing a new deal with the Premier League club, the Belgian's agent Mino Raiola has said.

The 23-year-old, whose current deal expires in 2019, had been strongly linked with a return to former club Chelsea during the close season. The Blues have been linked with a move for Lukaku ever since Jose Mourinho left the club but after Everton kept rejecting their bids in the summer, Chelsea went ahead and signed Michy Batshuayi.

"With Everton, we have 99.9 percent reached terms. It is a question of putting the details on the paper," Raiola told talkSPORT. Lukaku has been also linked with Juventus.

Everton, who are ninth in the league, face champions Leicester City on Monday. Ronald Koeman’s men were robbed of a point by Liverpool when Sadio Mane slotted home a goal in the 94th minute in the Merseyside Derby.

($1 = 0.8097 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)