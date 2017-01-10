Ex-Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano rejected's adult movie offer as he eyes move to China

Italian actor and director Rocco Siffredi wanted to cast Antonio Cassano in an adult film.

Cassano currently plays for Italian club Sampdoria

What’s the story?

Former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has turned down an opportunity to work in an adult movie in order to improve his chances of getting a move to China. The former Italian international was offered a role by actor and director Rocco Siffredi, reports The Sun.

However, the 35-year-old has turned down Siffredi’s offer as he wants to make a switch to the cash-rich Chinese Super League. In recent times, several players with European football experience have made a switch to the Far East, which includes the former Chelsea duo of Oscar and John Obi Mikel.

In case you didn’t know...

Cassano was born in Bari, Italy and was raised in poverty by his mother and played football on the streets in his hometown. While playing on the streets, he was spotted by a scout and thus began a journey in the world of football.

He joined Bari’s youth system and after impressing with them, he was promoted to their first team. He then made a switch to AS Roma in 2001, and after spending five years in Rome, he attracted interest from Real Madrid. The forward moved to the Spanish capital club in 2006 but did not enjoy a great time with the 11-time European champions.

His national team career was not as impressive, as well. After breaking into Italy’s squad at the age of 21, he has failed to make even 40 appearances for the Azzurri.

The heart of the matter

The Italian rejoined Sampdoria on a two-year deal in August 2015. After spending a year with the Serie A outfit, the club president decided to exclude him from the plans at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, which took place during the 2016-17 pre-season.

He was dropped from the manager’s first team plans and that saw him attract interest from several clubs. However, Cassano decided against leaving his current employers and has taken permission to train with Sampdoria’s youth team.

His failure to break into the first team saw him receive an offer to shoot an adult film, which the player has turned down.

What next?

Cassano’s contract with Sampdoria will run out after the end of the current campaign. If he fails to find a new club in the ongoing transfer window, he will leave the Italian club as a free agent later in the summer.

Cassano made the right decision to turn down an opportunity to work in a skin flick. If he can convince the Chinese clubs that he has what it takes to impress in the super-rich league, he could leave Sampdoria in the January transfer window and complete a switch to the Far East.