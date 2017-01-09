FA Cup 2016/17: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth: Player ratings

Liverpool were held to a disappointing draw at home by League 2 side Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Opinion 09 Jan 2017, 09:43 IST

Plymouth

’s stubbornness in defence helped them secure a draw and a replay

Plymouth Argyle caused a huge upset in the third-round of the FA Cup when they held the high-flying Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield. Despite Liverpool fielding a youthful side, they were expected to be more than a handful for the visitors.

However, the defensive sturdiness, as well as discipline of the visitors on the evening, frustrated Jurgen Klopp’s men as they now have to go to the Home Park stadium for a replay.

While the Merseysiders remain favourites for the returning fixture, it must worry Klopp that his side now has to play an additional fixture in a schedule that is hardly allowing his players to recuperate.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Liverpool

Loris Karius - 6/10

The German goalkeeper had very little to do through the evening and was largely a spectator as Liverpool piled on the pressure on Plymouth.

Alberto Moreno - 7/10

The Spaniard has had to endure a tough time in the current season, with James Milner making the left-back position at the club his own. However, he proved to be quite a handful for Plymouth down the left flank and linked up well with young Ben Woodburn. A constant threat to the opposition with his set-pieces, Moreno would be disappointed that none of his deliveries were converted.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

Back from a long-term injury that kept him out of the game for 18 months, the young defender was a solid presence at the back for the hosts and was very tidy in possession through the game.

Lucas Leiva - 6/10

Liverpool’s captain on the evening, Lucas proved to be a valuable player for the Reds as he displayed all his experience in the top flight and dealt well with the Plymouth attackers while ensuring he contributed to his side’s attack with his distribution.

Trent Alexander Arnold - 6/10

The young full-back made numerous good runs down the right flank and made some useful runs off the ball to open up the Plymouth defence.

Kevin Stewart - 6/10

Stewart was very good in possession and kept things ticking for the Reds through the game while not allowing the Plymouth midfield to settle down. He tried to find the elusive goal from distance a few times but was unsuccessful.

Emre Can - 6/10

The big burly German sliced open the Plymouth defence with through balls in the first half and looked the likeliest of the Liverpool midfielders to create the goal. However, he seemed frustrated as the game got on and was substituted for Daniel Sturridge in the second half as his side sought a winner.

Ovie Ejaria - 6/10

While he might not have been as effective as Woodburn down the right flanks, the youngster did link-up well with Alexander-Arnold and would be frustrated that he did not create enough opportunities for his side through the evening.

Sheyi Ojo - 7/10

Ojo proved to be a strong presence in the midfield for the Reds and kept the Plymouth midfield and attackers at bay during the evening. However, he would feel that he should have scored via a header from close range.

Ben Woodburn - 8/10

Woodburn impressed in the FA Cup in his first start for Liverpool

The Welsh 17-year-old was Liverpool’s best attacker on the evening and constantly troubled the Plymouth defence with his close control as well as movement on and off the ball. Making his first Liverpool start, the youngster looked unfazed by the pressure that comes along with representing the Reds.

Divock Origi - 6/10

It looked like the Belgian had given the hosts the lead in the first half, only for the referee to rule the goal out on account of a foul. He was thereafter involved in running the channels and was effectively marked out by the Plymouth defence in the middle of the park.

Substitutes

Daniel Sturridge - 7/10

On for Emre Can in the second half, the Englishman came very close to breaking the deadlock and could be deemed unlucky to not force the Plymouth keeper into a save.

Adam Lallana - NA

Lallana was substituted very late on in the game and did not have any real impact on it.

Roberto Firmino- NA

The last throw of the dice by Klopp on the evening, Firmino failed to break the Plymouth defence.

Plymouth Argyle

Sonny Bradley was excellent in the heart of the Plymouth Argyle defence

Luke McCormick - 8/10

The 33-year-old was by far the busier keeper on the evening and had one of the finest games of his life as he made some numerous saves from close range to deny the Liverpool attackers and always looked in control of his box.

Sonny Bradley - 8/10

The big centre-back proved to be a handy presence at the back of the park for the visitors and kept Liverpool at bay with his aerial prowess. Unafraid to put his body on the line for the cause of his team, he was a constant menace for Emre Can and frustrated the German from set-pieces.

Gary Miller - 6/10

Miller looked out of his comfort zone dealing with the pace and trickery of Woodburn and Moreno and it comes as no surprise that Liverpool looked more threatening down the left-flank.

Oscar Threlkeld - 7/10

The Bolton-born 22-year-old looked sharp going forward and was always willing to launch counter attacks. He marked his man well and provided some impetus to his side’s attack with his distribution.

Yann Songo’o - 8/10

The Cameroonian proved to be an able ally for Bradley in the heart of the Plymouth defence. He kept a tight leash on Divock Origi and played a pivotal role in his side eking out a positive result from the game.

Ben Purrington - 7/10

The young English midfielder was largely restricted to his own half in the first half as he often dropped deep to help his defensive colleagues contain the hosts. Grew into the game and pushed his side forward in the second half as Plymouth sought to cause an ever bigger upset than they did.

Graham Carey - 6/10

While he did contribute to his side’s number at the back of the park, the Irishman would be frustrated that he could not provide quality deliveries going forward.

David Fox - 6/10

The former Manchester United trainee was a peripheral figure in the first half as his side was largely restricted to defensive duties. However, he grew into the game and was always willing to drive his side forward.

Jordan Slew - 6/10

Slew might count himself lucky that Alexander-Arnold did not make the most of the opportunities that came his way when he lost Slew on the right-flank during the opening 45 minutes of the game. He had very little to offer going forward.

Jake Jervis - 7/10

Plymouth fans will welcome Liverpool to their stadium for the replay

The attacker used his pace to great effect during the game and looked the likeliest of Plymouth players to create any real opportunities during the game while ensuring that he got back in time to help his defensive colleagues at the other end of the pitch.

Paul Garita - 5/10

The Cameroonian was largely isolated for most parts of the game. However, his physical presence atop the Plymouth line-up along with his athleticism afforded his side some breathing space at the rear end of the pitch as he made his presence felt whenever he was on the ball.

Substitutes

Connor Smith - 6/10

The injury to Miller brought the Irishman on the pitch and he slotted in well in the right-back position.

Craig Tanner - 7/10

Tanner almost gave the travelling Plymouth supporters a memory to remember for a life-time when he came close to giving the visitors an unexpected lead shortly after coming on. He was industrious and his short stint today should ensure more regular playing time for the 22-year-old.