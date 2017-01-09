FA Cup 2016/17: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United: 5 Talking Points

We take a look at the major talking points from Chelsea's 3rd Round FA Cup victory over Peterborough United.

by gaurav.krishnan Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jan 2017, 13:24 IST

Angol wasted a golden opportunity early on

Premier League leaders, Chelsea beat League One side Peterborough United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup 3rd round last night to progress further in the competition. Two goals from Pedro and one each from Michy Batshuayi and Willian gave the Blues a comfortable victory.

After cruising to a 3-0 lead, the Blues went down to 10 men in the second half after captain John Terry got sent off. They killed off the game despite a small scare when Peterborough made it 3-1.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Peterborough scare Chelsea early on

The minnows from League One certainly gave Chelsea something to think about in the opening exchanges of the game, just like a proper FA Cup tie. They nearly took the lead in the 9th minute when striker Lee Angol was found in the box by a sublime cross by Maddison. However, Begovic made a crucial save to deny the visitors a goal.

Peterborough did not stop there and continued to attack, making a number of flowing moves taking shots at the Blues goal. Angol caused problems for Chelsea at the back and Cahill had to step in and make a last-ditch challenge to thwart the danger.

Peterborough did not sit back and defend like most teams would against a Premier League club. They forced the issue and took the game to Chelsea early on and were unlucky not to find the back of the net.