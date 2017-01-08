FA Cup 2016/17: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth - 5 talking points

Here are the 5 talking points in a stale match at Anfield as League Two team Plymouth held Liverpool to a goalless draw.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 21:44 IST

17-year-old Ben Woodburn and other teenagers such as Ovie Ejaria looked lively

What was set to be a routine game and a usual afternoon at Anfield turned stale as fourth tier team Plymouth kept Liverpool at bay for 90 minutes to earn a deserved replay in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp fielded the youngest Liverpool side ever with an average age of 21 years and 296 days but the visitors kept their wits as the game ended 0-0 after loads of possession but lots of wasted chances by the Reds. Here are the five talking points of this game.

#1 Young but toothless in front of goal

Massive credit goes to the manager for trusting his youngsters and they were lively for most part of the game, but the finishing and passing in the final third left much to be desired. While 17-year-old Ben Woodburn and other teenagers such as Ovie Ejaria looked lively, the end product was missing.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a side whose average age was below 22, but the lack of experience showed at times and perhaps the boss took the opponents too lightly, as he could have started at least one of Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino or Adam Lallana.