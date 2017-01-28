FA Cup 2016/17: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Player Ratings

The player ratings as Wolves came out on top against a torrid Liverpool side at Anfield.

Karius was tricked big time by a brilliant Weimann for the second goal

Liverpool lost their third consecutive home game as Wolverhampton Wanderers shocked the world by beating the Reds in a game that ended 1-2 to the visitors. The Liverpool players had another shocking day in the office while the Wolves enjoyed themselves at Anfield.

The latter advanced to the FA Cup 5th Round for the first time since 2008 and Klopp and Co’s hopes for a trophy this season are all but gone.

Here are the player ratings from this shocking game at Anfield –

Liverpool:

Loris Karius – 5/10

Was tricked big time by a brilliant Weimann for the second and could not do anything about the first goal. Made one crucial save to keep the game alive but had a day to forget otherwise.

Connor Randall – 4/10

Liverpool’s academy right back had a horrid day and was caught majorly out of position for the visitors’ second goal. Was subbed off for Coutinho before the second half started. Don’t expect to see him in the first team again this season.

Joe Gomez – 6/10

Gomez made one tackle and attempted one shot. Not the best day for him but there were worse players around and the youngster’s recovery from injury has been decent so far.

Ragnar Klavan – 5/10

The Estonian international had a very average game and was beaten by the Wolves’ forwards a couple of time. Not his best performance in a red shirt.

Alberto Moreno – 5.5/10

This really hasn’t been Moreno’s season, and although the Spaniard did better than some of his teammates, he could offer little in the final third and was average at the back.

Ovie Ejaria – 6/10

One of Liverpool’s better players, Ejaria showed his promise a couple of times and looked lively throughout. Not a good game for his team but he can take positives from his individual performance.

Lucas Leiva – 6.5/10

Lucas won 5 aerial duels today alongside one tackle and had a passing rate of 86%. Was a solid performer but ultimately could not do much due to the defence leaking goals.

Gini Wijnaldum – 5.5/10

Got yellow carded and was not his usual, consistent self tonight. Won 3 tackles but was dispossessed four times and failed to take even shot.

Roberto Firmino – 5.5/10

Liverpool’s usual talisman showed some good trickery inside the box but as has been the case lately for him, failed to finish and find the perfect ball in the final third. Was subbed off late in the second half.

Divock Origi – 7/10

Probably Liverpool’s best player tonight, the forward scored their only goal of the game and looked much better than he had in a while. Ended his 10 game goalless drought in the process.

Ben Woodburn – 6/10

The youngster had another good game for a lad his age as he looked lively and was making good runs. Was decent on the ball but failed to take a shot and got dispossessed twice. The future is still promising for him though.

Substitutions –

Coutinho couldn’t do much after coming on from the bench

Daniel Sturridge – 6/10

Was brought on for Firmino and played for around twenty minutes. Showed some good skills and took a shot and a corner but failed to impact the final result as his manager would have hoped.

Philippe Coutinho – 6.5/10

Played for a full half and was his usual self albeit the absence of that screamer fans so desperately wanted. Took four shots and completed one dribble in a game where the final shot was frustratingly absent from most players.

Emre Can – 5/10

Played for only fifteen minutes or so and could not affect the game much.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Stearman scored a goal in the very first minute of the game and was defensively solid too

Harry Burgoyne – 6.5/10

The 20-year-old keeper was playing only his fourth game this season and did very well all things considered. Was beaten by Origi in the last minutes but made four saves otherwise and will go home happy.

Matt Doherty – 7/10

Completed more dribbles than Roberto Firmino and made one tackle as well as winning an aerial duel. Had a good outing and maintained his position at the back well to not give Liverpool any space out wide.

Kortney Hause – 7/10

The Wolves centre-back had a good game for the most part and kept the Liverpool forwards at bay for most of the game. Won two aerial duels and won the ball once. Took a yellow for his team too.

Richard Stearman – 8/10

Scored a goal in the very first minute of the game and was defensively solid too, winning one tackle and one aerial duel. Stayed at the back for the most part and saw to it that the ball could not enter his box much.

Conor Coady – 6/10

Did not have as good a game as his defensive peers but won two tackles. Passing rate was poor though and got dispossessed a couple of times at the back.

Lee Evans – 6/10

Not the best game for the young 22-year-old as he lost the ball in the middle a couple of times. Did not have much to do with Liverpool having the majority of the ball though, but could have passed better at times.

George Saville – 8/10

The central midfielder had a brilliant game and was one of the best players on the pitch. Won 9 tackles and two aerial duels and was composed on the ball for most of the game. A performance to remember for the 23-year-old.

Andreas Weimann scored Wolves’ second with a great piece of skill

Andreas Weimann – 8/10

Scored Wolves’ second with a great piece of skill that took him past Karius and in front of a free net. Was lively otherwise too and ever present in all of the counterattacks that his team had.

David Edwards – 6/10

A pass rate of 71% but he did not have much to do for much of the game, stayed behind and won two tackles.

Helder Costa – 8.5/10

The undisputed man of the match, Costa had two assists to his name and took a shot as well as winning the ball twice in important positions and completing two dribbles. An amazing performance from his side.

Nouha Dicko – 6/10

The striker was isolated mostly and it was his midfield teammates who did most of the offensive work in the game. Was subbed off in the 71st minute.

Substitutions –

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson – 6.5/10

Completed two dribbles and emerged victorious in the only tackle he attempted in his twenty minutes on the pitch.

Connor Ronan – 5.5/10

Was on the pitch for nearly a half hour but could not get involved much except for winning two tackles.

Joe Mason – N/A

Was on the pitch for too little time to do anything substantial.