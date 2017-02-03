Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 players to pick for Gameweek 23

Gameweek 22 turned out to be a major buzzkill in the Premier League since most top teams failed to perform. This meant that the average score stood at an astonishingly low figure of 35 because most key players failed to perform. Chelsea, however, despite getting just a point in their match against Liverpool, only strengthened their lead after the other teams failed to cover ground.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost to Watford in a shock defeat where Arsene Wenger admitted that the Arsenal team did not look mentally prepared. Their arch rivals Tottenham also did not fare too well as they managed a goalless draw against lowly Sunderland. Elsewhere, Manchester United failed to breach the Tigers’ defence after some excellent keeping by Jakupovic. The only club amongst the top teams to get 3 points was Manchester City who thrashed West Ham 4-0.

The next FPL gameweek will be essential to cover the lost ground and Sportskeeda brings to you 5 players that you could pick for Gameweek 23:

#1 Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola is known for rotating his squads which has made a lot of people apprehensive over getting City players. However, Sterling seems to be an exception. The Englishman has started the last eight games and finished most of them. The player has in this time assisted seven goals and scored once as well. His exemplary performance has allowed him to cement a place in the City XI, where even Aguero has been benched. Sterling’s speed and dribbling abilities make him a tough player to mark and we believe his performances will only improve.

Manchester City face Swansea City in their next game at the Etihad Stadium. New manager Clement has stabilised Swansea’s performance however, City’s form is too good at the moment. If things go Guardiola’s way, we may see a major bashing at the Etihad Stadium.

Next 3 fixtures: Swansea (H), Bournemouth(A), Sunderland(A)