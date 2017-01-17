Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 22

We bring to you 5 players that are a must in your FPL team for the coming gameweek.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 18:49 IST

Lukaku’s physical presence makes him a force to reckon with

Gameweek 21 turned out to be an entertaining affair with the North West Derby which ended in a 1-1 draw to the dismay of both Manchester United and Liverpool. North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham, meanwhile won their respective fixtures with ease as they demolished Swansea and West Brom respectively.

Payet’s refusal to play for the Hammers definitely did not dent their morale as they hammered Crystal Palace 3-0 at home. Hull City also managed to shock us all as they defeated Bournemouth 3-1. And it seems that Marcos Silva could be a key factor in their resurgence in the league. However, the biggest winners of the gameweek were Chelsea who are now comfortably leading by a margin of 7 points at the top of the table.

Diego Costa’s confusing status, Vertonghen and Giroud’s injury means that we may all have to shuffle our squads a little. Here are 5 players we believe could do well in the upcoming Gameweek 22:

#1 Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian forward looks in superb form with 3 goals and an assist in his last 4 games. The player has been a key part of Everton’s campaign this season and has been showing his quality for quite some time. In his last match against Manchester City, the player had quite a few chances of scoring but ended up converting only one. Lukaku is surely a premium forward in the game and looks like a must buy considering his upcoming fixtures.

Everton play their next game away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The appointment of Sam Allardyce had initially made us believe that there would be a remarkable improvement in their defence but the Eagles continue to be weak at the back. If things go right, Lukaku could in all probability have a field day against the south London club.

Next 3 fixtures: Crystal Palace(A), Stoke City(A), Bournemouth(H)